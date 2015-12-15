Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Recent Business Updates

  • Corporate
    • Listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the “LSE”) by way of a direct listing on November 1, 2022, while Burning Rock’s ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, with those ADSs being fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the LSE.
  • Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
    • In-hospital strategy continues to drive growth uplift despite negative Covid impact. In-hospital volumes grew 24% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022.
    • MRD volumes continue to ramp up following commercial launch in March 2022, with approximately 700 tests completed in the third quarter of 2022, more than doubling the volumes in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Early Detection
    • PROMISE study (2,035 participants) for 9-cancer test results presented at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in September 2022. Overall sensitivity achieved 83.7% for 9 cancers at specificity of 98.3%, with methylation contributing majority of positive detections compared to protein and mutation. Tissue origin prediction accuracy achieved 90.9% for the top 2 organs.
    • Commercialization of our blood-based, 6-cancer early detection test gaining initial traction, with product onboarding completed at a few hospitals.
  • Pharma Services
    • The total value of new contracts we entered into from January to September 2022 amounted to RMB198 million, representing approximately 38% increase from the same period of 2021.
    • Starting to work with BeiGene on initial clinical studies using our personalized MRD test brPROPHETTM .
    • New companion diagnostics (CDx) development announced with Eli Lilly and Company in China, for the RET inhibitor selpercatinib.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB154.6 million (US$21.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 22.1% increase from RMB126.6 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB90.0 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 14.2% increase from RMB78.8 million for the same period in 2021, driven by revenue increase from monitoring packages that consist of multiple tests per package.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB49.6 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 13.5% increase from RMB43.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to in-hosiptal sales volume growth in Shanghai and Beijing as COVID impact lessened in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 267.4% increase from RMB4.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB46.0 million (US$6.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 31.5% increase from RMB35.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in testing and selling volume as well as rental expense and renovation depreciation in relation to our new laboratory that commenced use in January 2022.

Gross profit was RMB108.6 million (US$15.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 18.6% increase from RMB91.6 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 70.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which decreased from 72.3% for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increased income from monitoring packages, offset by an increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB117.0 million (US$16.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 25.8% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 73.4% for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB343.2 million (US$48.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 30.7% increase from RMB262.6 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB109.4 million (US$15.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 57.2% increase from RMB69.6 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in clinical program expenses for early cancer detection; and (ii) an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation, offset in part by a decrease in staff cost due to organizational restructuring.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB90.3 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 17.7% increase from RMB76.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount; (ii) an increase in conference fee and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation. Sequentially, selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter decreased by 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022, as our sales reorganization and operating efficiency improvement initiative started to generate initial results. We will continue to focus on improving operating efficiency going forward.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB143.5 million (US$20.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 23.4% increase from RMB116.3 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for a new building; (ii) an increase in allowance for credit loss in relation to accounts receivables; and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation.

Net loss was RMB231.5 million (US$32.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB170.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB135.5 million (US$19.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB133.4 million for the same period in 2021. The balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB1,014.0 million (US$142.5 million) as of September 30, 2022.

Revised 2022 Financial Guidance

We believe that we have achieved strong, above-industry growth in the first nine months of 2022, generating revenues of RMB421 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of 2021. This is below the implied full-year growth rate of our initial guidance at the beginning of the year, primarily due to an out-sized Covid impact in Shanghai in the second quarter and to a lesser extent, Covid-related disruptions in other regions of China from time to time. We have observed another significant wave of Covid cases sweeping through many large cities in China since the start of October, particularly in Guangzhou, which is one of our key markets and where our central lab is located. We are taking a cautious view now and project a drop in revenues in the fourth quarter compard to the same period last year, which was a strong quarter and relatively free of large Covid impacts. We therefore revise our 2022 full-year revenue guidance to a growth of approxiately 5% compared to 2021.

Transition of Chief Operating Officer to Chief Scientific Officer

Effective November 2022, Shannon Chuai, our chief operating officer, is taking on a new role of chief scientific officer of Burning Rock. In her new role, Shannon will lead key projects of our pipeline development, provide senior oversight on our early cancer detection clinical programs and our engagement on product registration with the NMPA and other medical regulatory bodies. Shannon continues to serve as a director on our board. The company’s respective business units will report directly to our CEO, Yusheng Han.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR; LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data
    For the three months ended
    March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September
30, 2021		   December
31, 2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022
Central Laboratory Channel:                            
Number of patients tested   7,716   8,155   7,808   8,235   7,743   8,060   7,989
Number of ordering physicians(1)   1,082   1,013   920   917   994   767   897
Number of ordering hospitals(2)   303   300   287   306   318   264   257
(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

    As of
    March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September
30, 2021		   December
31, 2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022
In-hospital Channel:                            
Pipeline partner hospitals(1)   22   22   24   23   24   25   22
Contracted partner hospitals(2)   32   34   34   41   41   43   47
Total number of partnerhospitals   54   56   58   64   65   68   69
(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data
    For the three months ended
Revenues   March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September
30, 2021		   December
31, 2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022
    (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel   74,561   79,999   78,817   85,976   74,211   78,597   89,992
In-hospital channel   28,994   40,502   43,714   51,906   48,957   34,177   49,636
Pharma research and development channel   3,068   6,778   4,084   9,463   12,356   18,072   15,003
Total revenues   106,623   127,279   126,615   147,345   135,524   130,846   154,631

    For the three months ended
Gross profit   March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September
30, 2021		   December
31,2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022
    (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel   55,212   58,681   58,387   65,985   50,574   57,575   69,991
In-hospital channel   20,070   29,426   31,111   34,194   33,396   20,012   31,593
Pharma research and development channel   1,658   2,124   2,098   5,200   3,610   5,015   7,010
Total gross profit   76,940   90,231   91,596   105,379   87,580   82,602   108,594

    For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses   March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September
30, 2021		   December
31,2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022
    (RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues   339   406   267   492   365   441   481
Research and development expenses   22,404   20,825   (9,559)   (4,033)   12,299   11,923   13,978
Selling and marketing expenses   2,633   2,809   2,044   2,126   1,774   2,158   2,346
General and administrative expenses   59,382   59,369   60,803   62,126   65,715   62,615   61,041
Total share-based compensation expenses   84,758   83,409   53,555   60,711   80,153   77,137   77,846

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
    For the three months ended  
    March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September
30, 2021		   December
31,2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022		   September
30, 2022
    RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
Revenues   106,623   127,279   126,615   147,345   135,524   130,846   154,631   21,738
Cost of revenues   (29,683)   (37,048)   (35,019)   (41,966)   (47,944)   (48,244)   (46,037)   (6,471)
Gross profit   76,940   90,231   91,596   105,379   87,580   82,602   108,594   15,267
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development expenses   (77,414)   (108,071)   (69,649)   (112,724)   (119,496)   (92,112)   (109,433)   (15,384)
Selling and marketing expenses   (55,130)   (68,058)   (76,687)   (103,221)   (89,211)   (105,634)   (90,275)   (12,691)
General and administrative expenses   (116,259)   (116,130)   (116,304)   (141,563)   (141,733)   (150,316)   (143,530)   (20,177)
Total operating expenses   (248,803)   (292,259)   (262,640)   (357,508)   (350,440)   (348,062)   (343,238)   (48,252)
Loss from operations   (171,863)   (202,028)   (171,044)   (252,129)   (262,860)   (265,460)   (234,644)   (32,985)
Interest income   787   681   958   1,031   1,832   2,685   2,001   281
Interest expenses   (510)   (565)   (367)   (94)   119   (29)   12   2
Other income (expense), net   118   433   20   (372)   298   127   (189)   (27)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   57   (560)   380   (731)   (777)   624   1,337   188
Loss before income tax   (171,411)   (202,039)   (170,053)   (252,295)   (261,388)   (262,053)   (231,483)   (32,541)
Income tax (expenses) benefits     (1,626)   (424)   1,151     (84)    
Net loss   (171,411)   (203,665)   (170,477)   (251,144)   (261,388)   (262,137)   (231,483)   (32,541)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders   (171,411)   (203,665)   (170,477)   (251,144)   (261,388)   (262,137)   (231,483)   (32,541)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (171,411)   (203,665)   (170,477)   (251,144)   (261,388)   (262,137)   (231,483)   (32,541)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:                                
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted   (1.65)   (1.96)   (1.64)   (2.40)   (2.50)   (2.50)   (2.23)   (0.31)
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted   (1.65)   (1.96)   (1.64)   (2.40)   (2.50)   (2.50)   (2.23)   (0.31)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:                                
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted   86,721,263   86,764,260   86,908,975   87,128,297   87,179,752   87,532,539   86,585,322   86,585,322
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted   17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:                                
Foreign currency translation adjustments   14,080   (34,980)   6,146   (24,726)   (3,065)   29,715   20,646   2,902
Total comprehensive loss   (157,331)   (238,645)   (164,331)   (275,870)   (264,453)   (232,422)   (210,837)   (29,639)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders   (157,331)   (238,645)   (164,331)   (275,870)   (264,453)   (232,422)   (210,837)   (29,639)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
    For the nine months ended
    September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2022
    RMB   RMB   US$
Revenues   360,517   421,001   59,183
Cost of revenues   (101,750)   (142,225)   (19,993)
Gross profit   258,767   278,776   39,190
Operating expenses:            
Research and development expenses   (255,134)   (321,041)   (45,131)
Selling and marketing expenses   (199,875)   (285,120)   (40,082)
General and administrative expenses   (348,693)   (435,579)   (61,233)
Total operating expenses   (803,702)   (1,041,740)   (146,446)
Loss from operations   (544,935)   (762,964)   (107,256)
Interest income   2,426   6,518   916
Interest expenses   (1,442)   102   14
Other income, net   571   236   33
Foreign exchange loss, net   (123)   1,184   166
Loss before income tax   (543,503)   (754,924)   (106,127)
Income tax expenses   (2,050)   (84)   (12)
Net loss   (545,553)   (755,008)   (106,139)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders   (545,553)   (755,008)   (106,139)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (545,553)   (755,008)   (106,139)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:            
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted   (5.24)   (7.23)   (1.02)
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted   (5.24)   (7.23)   (1.02)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:            
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted   86,798,854   87,097,027   87,097,027
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted   17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:            
Foreign currency translation adjustments   (14,754)   47,296   6,649
Total comprehensive loss   (560,307)   (707,712)   (99,490)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders   (560,307)   (707,712)   (99,490)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
    As of
    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2022
    RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   1,431,317   1,009,790   141,954
Restricted cash   7,795   4,216   593
Short-term investments   63,757    
Accounts receivable, net   92,197   102,385   14,393
Contract assets, net   42,391   46,591   6,550
Inventories, net   123,210   150,428   21,147
Prepayments and other current assets, net   60,279   41,220   5,794
Total current assets   1,820,946   1,354,630   190,431
Non-current assets:            
Equity method investment   910   644   91
Convertible note receivable     5,000   703
Property and equipment, net   325,438   288,499   40,556
Operating right-of-use assets   81,007   58,379   8,207
Intangible assets, net   5,150   2,774   390
Other non-current assets   45,136   21,369   3,004
Total non-current assets   457,641   376,665   52,951
TOTAL ASSETS   2,278,587   1,731,295   243,382

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
    As of
    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2022
    RMB   RMB   US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   63,080   71,045   9,988
Deferred revenue   142,871   168,260   23,654
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   127,892   82,512   11,600
Customer deposits   972   403   57
Short-term borrowing   2,370    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   34,999   38,632   5,431
Other current liabilities     2,557   359
Total current liabilities   372,184   363,409   51,089
Non-current liabilities:            
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities   49,316   22,865   3,214
Other non-current liabilities   11,776   46,079   6,478
Total non-current liabilities   61,092   68,944   9,692
TOTAL LIABILITIES   433,276   432,353   60,781
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Class A ordinary shares   116   117   16
Class B ordinary shares   21   21   3
Additional paid-in capital   4,280,956   4,499,491   632,528
Treasury stock     (57,193)   (8,040)
Accumulated deficits   (2,228,713)   (2,983,721)   (419,445)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (207,069)   (159,773)   (22,461)
Total shareholders’ equity   1,845,311   1,298,942   182,601
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,278,587   1,731,295   243,382

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
    For the three months ended
    September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2022
    RMB   RMB   US$
Net cash used in operating activities   (133,394)   (135,467)   (19,042)
Net cash used in investing activities   (72,085)   (20,148)   (2,832)
Net cash used in financing activities   (32,995)   (2,671)   (375)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   4,919   19,242   2,703
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (233,555)   (139,044)   (19,546)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period   1,883,265   1,153,050   162,093
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period   1,649,710   1,014,006   142,547

    For the nine months ended
    September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2022
    RMB   RMB   US$
Net cash used in operating activities   (365,537)   (389,101)   (54,700)
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities   148,667   (2,430)   (339)
Net cash used in financing activities   (46,118)   (76,164)   (10,707)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (12,508)   42,589   5,986
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (275,496)   (425,106)   (59,760)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period   1,925,206   1,439,112   202,307
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period   1,649,710   1,014,006   142,547

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
    For the three months ended
    March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September
30, 2021		   December
31,2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022
    (RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:

        
Central laboratory channel   55,212   58,681   58,387   65,985   50,574   57,575   69,991
In-hospital channel   20,070   29,426   31,111   34,194   33,396   20,012   31,593
Pharma research and development channel   1,658   2,124   2,098   5,200   3,610   5,015   7,010
Total gross profit   76,940   90,231   91,596   105,379   87,580   82,602   108,594
Add: depreciation and amortization:                            
Central laboratory channel   117   284   1,254   995   2,553   2,545   3,138
In-hospital channel   79   113   109   130   93   1,428   2,479
Pharma research and development channel   10   40   19   856   2,493   4,327   2,805
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues   206   437   1,382   1,981   5,139   8,300   8,422
Non-GAAP gross profit：                            
Central laboratory channel   55,329   58,965   59,641   66,980   53,127   60,120   73,129
In-hospital channel   20,149   29,539   31,220   34,324   33,489   21,440   34,072
Pharma research and development channel   1,668   2,164   2,117   6,056   6,103   9,342   9,815
Total non-GAAP gross profit   77,146   90,668   92,978   107,360   92,719   90,902   117,016
Non-GAAP gross margin：                            
Central laboratory channel   74.2%   73.7%   75.7%   77.9%   71.6%   76.5%   81.3%
In-hospital channel   69.5%   72.9%   71.4%   66.1%   68.4%   62.7%   68.6%
Pharma research and development channel   54.4%   31.9%   51.8%   64.0%   49.4%   51.7%   65.4%
Total non-GAAP gross margin   72.4%   71.2%   73.4%   72.9%   68.4%   69.5%   75.7%

