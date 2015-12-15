Canadian Digital Adoption Program Advisor Service Update By Awareness Strategies

A renowned Calgary, AB-based digital marketing consultancy, Awareness Strategies (403-861-4095), announces its involvement with the new digital adoption program for Canadian small businesses.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 6, 2022) – Awareness Strategies announced its position as an advisor for the Canadian Digital Adoption Program, which provides clients with an actionable plan to increase internal efficiency allied with a forward-thinking and scalable growth model. The program helps businesses reach a broader audience for their products and service.

More details can be found at https://www.awarenessstrategies.com/digital-adoption-roadmap

The announcement outlines the scope of the program, which has been designed and developed by a team of experienced and successful marketing professionals. Harnessing state-of-the-art technology, Awareness Strategies can help clients to implement automated marketing systems that ease the burden of commercial outreach while increasing leads and conversions.

The launch of the program coincides with the latest study from Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED), which found that around 23,500 businesses were created annually between 2014 and 2018. In the same period, 21,500 businesses had to close and cease operations, indicating the challenges facing entrepreneurs in the digital age.

Awareness Strategies’ Digital Adoption Program is targeted at small businesses with a revenue of between $1 million and $20 million. The company’s expert consultants teach clients how to embrace emerging digital technology to find, attract, and retain new customers. With so many businesses failing to survive longer than a year, the team offers expertise in planning and harnessing digital innovation for long-term growth.

The new program helps Canadian businesses to access funding support from the ‘Boost Your Business Technology’ grant. This grant covers up to 90% of the cost of retaining a digital advisor up to a maximum of $15,000. Awareness Strategies can advise on effective pathways to building a stronger team and making a business more competitive.

In addition to the new Digital Adoption Roadmap, the company also offers CRM, branding and design services, and its proprietary tech blueprint – a program that analyzes dysfunctional systems and creates and implements a full suite of database integration tools and tracking features.

Co-founder Michelle Nedelec says, “Most companies will spend or waste hundreds of thousands of dollars by not having a Digital Adoption Roadmap in place. It is especially important to have a plan in place during change implementation, client onboarding, and staff onboarding.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.awarenessstrategies.com/digital-adoption-roadmap

