CDB Aviation Executes $650 Million Portfolio Secured Financing

Facility Backed by 15 Narrowbody and Widebody Airbus and Boeing Aircraft

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AESing2022–CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”), announced on the sidelines of the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific 2022 conference that the company has entered into a facility agreement for a US$650 million secured portfolio financing.

The seven-year facility is secured with a portfolio of 15 narrowbody and widebody aircraft, comprising the Airbus A320/A321neo, A330-900, as well as Boeing 737-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

“We continue to successfully address CDB Aviation’s capital needs through diversifying our financing sources and by broadening and deepening our relationships with banking and capital markets providers,” stated CDB Aviation Chief Financial Officer Brendan O’Neill. “Our ability to engage global financial institutions is a direct reflection on the strong competencies and efforts of our Finance team and the support of our shareholder, CDB Leasing.”

The facility is financed by a group of MLA banks, consisting of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Bank of Communication Co., Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, and ING Bank. Natixis acted as Debt Coordinators. Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as Facility Agent and Security Trustee. Allen & Overy is the Mandated Lead Arrangers’ legal counsel, while Clifford Chance represented CDB Aviation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation’s business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as “may”, “will”, “seek”, “continue”, “aim”, “anticipate”, “target”, “projected”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “goal”, “believe”, “achieve” or other terminology or words of similar or analogous meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”), a 37-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

