Chooch named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Software Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chooch, a Leading Computer Vision Artificial Intelligence Platform, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49776422, November 2022). Chooch offers a no code, production-ready, full-lifecycle visual AI software platform to develop and use world-class AI computer vision solutions quickly and easily.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “Chooch is one of the providers developing and delivering complete end-to-end CV solutions and should be considered by any organization looking to experiment, learn, or expand its use. Chooch’s capabilities and focus on supporting and optimizing CV inferencing at the edge/on device make the company an ideal candidate for customers focusing on deploying CV models across a diverse device footprint.” “Chooch can be deployed in the cloud, on edge devices or self-hosted, where the data lives or is being generated. This enables both enterprises and ecosystem partners to deploy custom computer vision solutions 10x faster than otherwise possible,” said Emrah Gultekin, CEO and co-founder of Chooch. “We are very honored to be positioned in the Leaders Category for General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Software.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Chooch.AI

Chooch is the only AI computer vision (CV) platform that instantly detects specific visuals, objects and actions in video images, including critical anomalies, at once understanding their significance and instantly putting in motion pre-programmed responses to them – all in a fraction of the time a human being could even notice there might be an issue. To test Chooch, please go to https://chooch.ai/demo/#ai-app

