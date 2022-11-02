Clearpoint Agency Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award from Business Intelligence Group

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Award–Today the Business Intelligence Group announced Clearpoint Agency has been named a winner in the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards. Clearpoint Agency is a strategic public relations and marketing consultancy, earning more than 30 peer-reviewed and business marketing awards over its 20-year history. It supports clients in technology, financial services, venture funding, life sciences, healthcare, real estate, and consumer products.

“From strategic PR and marcomm plans and high-value content development to media relations, analyst relations and SEO, our team at Clearpoint has the expertise and connections to creatively elevate brand awareness, educate key audiences, and drive leads,” says Bonnie Shaw, president and co-founder of Clearpoint. “We’re honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our creativity, strategic thinking, and ability to deliver solid results to our clients.”

“In 2022, Clearpoint Agency showed all of us how creativity and business acumen can serve the clients’ needs,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “In this post-pandemic age, teams need to remain agile and open to all paths to effectively communicate. Congratulations to all.”

A group of companies were also named “Finalist” as The Business Intelligence judging panel deemed these nominees worthy of recognition. The finalists are: Expert Marketing Advisors, Hy-Vee, Inc., Montieth & Company, and Trust Relations.

For information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/pr-excellence/.

About Clearpoint Agency

Clearpoint Agency quickly expands clients’ credibility quotient through a dynamic combination of business, PR and marketing communications strategies. Clearpoint works closely with its clients to build brand value, educate markets, differentiate against competitors, foster trust, create product/service demand, attract investors and/or acquirers, and retain top talent. For more information: https://clearpointagency.com or visit our social media: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

