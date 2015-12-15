CLOWD9, The World’s First Cloud Native, Decentralized, Issuer Processing Platform, Chooses Utimaco’s MYHSM Payment HSM-As-A-Service

Aachen, Germany, and Aylesbury, UK, 9 November 2022 – Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions, announces that it has been selected by CLOWD9 as a service provider for a cloud-based Payment Hardware Security Module (HSM). CLOWD9 launched in October as the world’s first cloud native, decentralized payments processing platform.

Fintechs, processors and banks alike have a lot of choice today when it comes to deploying their payment applications in the cloud. But there’s a problem when it comes to the mission-critical Payment HSMs, as none of the public Cloud Service Providers on the market today can support them directly. However, Utimaco’s MYHSM Payment HSM-as-a-Service complements a full cloud adoption strategy like that of CLOWD9, with 99.999% availability as standard, and very low latency regardless of where it is deployed around the world.

Payment HSM-as-a-Service significantly reduces cost, complexity, time to market but also provides access to deep expertise in Payment HSMs & payments-related cryptography that is an increasingly rare but essential resource for any company operating in the payments space. Additionally, Utimaco’s MYHSM Payment HSM-as-a-Service takes away all of the heavy lifting to meet PCI compliance by providing immediate access to a fully PCI-PIN and PCI-DSS certified service.

CLOWD9’s platform has been designed to be the most efficient and data rich processor enabling real time payments around the world, across all payment methods be it traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or Crypto. The business has an extensive team of seasoned payments experts and cloud engineers. This expertise has helped the team to build a truly global, modern solution for the industry – in an area which has lacked innovation – that deconstructs complex legacy payment ecosystems, while rethinking and redesigning them in the cloud.

Darren Busby, Global Head of Sales MYHSM, at Utimaco, commented: “I am delighted with this partnership between Utimaco and CLOWD9. With our MYHSM solution, we are pioneers as a Payment HSM-as-a-Service provider globally and a true business enabler, helping leading edge companies like CLOWD9 bring their ideas to market. Under the visionary leadership of Suresh Vaghjiani, together with the world-class team of people that support him, CLOWD9 is extremely well positioned to disrupt the industry and offer a truly unique set of products and services, with Utimaco supporting that as an integral component.”

Suresh Vaghjiani, CEO at CLOWD9, added: ” We’ve worked incredibly hard and assembled the very best expertise to build a new generation processing platform to better serve the banking and fintech industry. With the support of Utimaco’s MYHSM Payment HSM-as-a-Service, we are well placed to push the envelope on payments processing in the cloud and are pleased to have found an equally future-led partner.”

For more information, visit: https://www.clowd9.com/ and https://utimaco.com/

About UTIMACO

UTIMACO is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). UTIMACO develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management, data protection and identity management as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. UTIMACO is one of the world’s leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of UTIMACO’s high-security products and solutions. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

About CLOWD9

CLOWD9 Ltd. is world’s first cloud native, decentralized payments processing platform. Born in the cloud, the platform delivers uncompromising, limitless payments technology around the globe.

Founded in the UK by authoritative payments experts and advised by finance executives and entrepreneurs, CLOWD9 processes payments for traditional banks, neo banks and fintechs. Its platform architecture is global by design, allowing it to scale at speed, quickly establish in new markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency.

To learn more, visit: https://www.clowd9.com/

Press contact

SkyParlour for Utimaco

Claire Holden

+44 (0)330 043 1315

[email protected]

Utimaco

Silke Paulussen

+49 241 1696-150

[email protected]

FTI for CLOWD9



Lynn Begany / Joshua Way

+44 (0)797 198 9068



[email protected]