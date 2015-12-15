Cognite Named to CNBC’s Inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise List

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data—Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it has been included in CNBC’s first global Top Startups for the Enterprise List. The list recognizes twenty-five innovative private companies developing the latest technology and big ideas in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, customer relationship management, and more.





“We are thrilled to be featured in CNBC’s inaugural list,” said Petteri Vainikka, CMO, Cognite. “We have worked hard to solve the industrial data problem, enabling enterprises to use data more effectively to improve the efficiency and sustainability of operations. This recognition not only validates our market position but gives much-deserved kudos to our entire team and our client and partner ecosystem.”

The Top Startups were chosen from the more than 1,200 companies nominated for CNBC’s 2022 Disruptor 50 list. New companies nominated by CNBC’s current Technology Executive Council members and vetted by CNBC’s editorial staff were also considered. The companies on CNBC’s Top Startups for the Enterprise list were selected using a proprietary analysis of quantitative metrics and qualitative review under the sole editorial discretion of CNBC, with guidance from members of the TEC who gave their input via an anonymous survey. Members were asked to evaluate and weigh the criteria used to determine which companies made the list, including scalability, sales, user growth rates, and profitability among others.

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for Cognite. The global Industrial DataOps company recently announced significant partnerships with some of the largest energy and manufacturing companies worldwide, including Schlumberger, Aramco, and Rockwell Automation. Cognite was also recently named by Frost & Sullivan as a 2022 Global Digital Industrial Platforms leader, credited for mastering “the fusion of technology, science, and art.”

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with a clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

