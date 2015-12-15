Community Health Systems to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference to be held November 28 – 30, 2022, at The Boca Raton hotel in Boca Raton, Florida.

The investor presentation will begin at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, 9:50 a.m. Central time, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company’s affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 47 distinct markets across 16 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 81 affiliated hospitals with 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:



Kevin J. Hammons



President and Chief Financial Officer



615-465-7000



or



Ross W. Comeaux



Vice President – Investor Relations



615-465-7012