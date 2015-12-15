Comparaencasa Unveils New Way of Acquiring Digital Insurance Backed up by World Class Investors

Sao Paulo, Brazil–(Newsfile Corp. – November 8, 2022) – Comparaencasa, a digital insurance broker, is excited to introduce its new technology in acquiring insurance for customers in emerging markets.

Co-founders of Comparaencasa: Lucas L. Velez, Sebastián Ferro, Laura Hernández and Rodrigo Carreras.

Lucas Lezcano Velez, CEO and Co-founder of Comparaencasa: “We are working with the leaders of the insurance market to provide a truly outstanding product range and service for customers. Therefore, car owners can find the best insurance in the market in one place. It is super simple, with no long-forms, and no unwanted phone calls.”

Comparaencasa is a digital insurance marketplace that connects customers and insurer carriers, enabling customers to get the best insurance products in seconds. It has recently expanded its operations through making acquisitions across Latin America.

With the current focus on car insurance, the company aims to transform how customers in emerging markets acquire their insurance products by ensuring transparency and efficiency.

The company adapted new digital insurance technologies to bridge the gap between Latin American insurance agents and target insurance clients, who may lack access to sufficient and reliable insurance-related information.

Comparaencasa has partnerships and technology integrations with over 80 insurers across all markets. The company has built a fully digital product with a scalable business model, a potential strategic asset for many institutions in the region like banks, neobanks and digital car resellers.

“We have been playing this game for some time now and with a new investment early this year from IDC Ventures (Top 10 investors in Latam by FinTech Global Research) and the venture corporate arm of IRSA, we have speeded up our crusade across the region,” shares Velez.

Comparaencasa has gained support from customers, insurers and investors. It has closed deals with some of the most trusted and expert investors in their field and region that will be investing alongside with other venture capitals in the new round the company is currently opening.

Comparaencasa’s mission is to democratize insurance to the most vulnerable in Latin America while simultaneously supporting the other ventures the company is currently opening.

About Comparaencasa

Comparaencasa is a start-up digital insurance company backed by artificial intelligence and RPA technology, which started in Argentina and currently has operations in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. It was formed through the CEO and co-founder Lucas Lezcano Velez’s life-changing childhood experience where he was saved from his homeless condition by a life insurance policy left to his name, which ignited his passion for becoming an entrepreneur with the mission to spread insurance to the most vulnerable.

