ContraFect Announces ANSM Approval of Clinical Trial Application for Exebacase in Prosthetic Joint Infections

YONKERS, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today that ANSM, the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products, has authorized its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the study of intra-articularly administered exebacase, in the setting of a minimally-invasive arthroscopic debridement, antibiotics, irrigation, and retention (DAIR) procedure in patients with chronic prosthetic joint infection (PJI) of the knee due to Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) or Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci (CoNS).

“This is a significant milestone for our company as it represents the next opportunity for exebacase to recapitulate the positive and durable results we have observed clinically in the compassionate use setting, after dosing 16 patients. Exebacase presents the potential for a truly revolutionary change to the current treatment paradigm for patients with prosthetic joint infections, which consists of the chronic use of ineffective antibiotic agents leading to expensive and debilitating surgery, whereby the joint is removed and reimplanted 6 to 8 weeks after the patient’s confinement to a hospital bed,” said Roger J. Pomerantz, MD, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of ContraFect. “PJIs are a completely underserved area of medicine, where no randomized clinical trials have been completed. As the population of the developed world ages, we must find a safe, effective and minimally-invasive way to treat these infections or millions of patients will continue to suffer. Based on promising activity we have seen with exebacase in vitro, in vivo, and in compassionate uses to date, we look forward to completing what could be the first successful blinded and randomized trial in the field of PJIs.”

The Phase 1b/2 study of exebacase is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled two-part clinical study to be conducted in France to assess the efficacy and safety of exebacase in the setting of an arthroscopic DAIR procedure in patients with chronic PJI of the knee due to S. aureus and/or CoNS. Part 1 will evaluate the safety, PK, clinical outcomes, and microbiologic response in patients through Day 42. Up to 2 dose levels of intra-articularly administered exebacase in addition to systemic antibiotics will be studied in up to 2 patient cohorts. Part 2 will consist of a long-term follow-up study of safety and efficacy parameters in patients who complete Part 1 of the study. Follow-up assessments will be performed on Days 90, 180, 360 and 720.

