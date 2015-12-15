Corbin Advisors Celebrates 15th Anniversary Milestone, Continued Growth, and Bright Future

The Gold Standard in Voice of Investor® Research and Investor Relations Advisory

FARMINGTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#investorrelations–Corbin Advisors, a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally, marks its 15th anniversary this month. Since the firm’s start at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis in 2007 as a one-woman, one-solution shop by Founder & CEO Rebecca Corbin, the Company has grown tremendously to nearly 70 employees, partnering with pre-IPO and public companies across all sectors and market-caps, and a growing number of nonprofit organizations globally.

“This milestone is a time to reflect on our continued growth and renew our commitment to lead our industry, develop bold strategies that drive value for our clients, maintain an amazing place to work for our employees, and do our part to make this world a better place,” said Founder & CEO Rebecca Corbin. “With a clearly differentiated value proposition based on transformational insight, impactful execution, purposeful candor, and trust, we are excited about continuing the value-added and fulfilling work we do in collaboration with our clients.”

Delivering Research-based Insights and Bold Strategies that Drive Value Realization

For 15 years, Corbin has conducted primary Voice of Investor® research, tracking institutional investor sentiment broadly, publishing innovative thought leadership, and setting best practice standards, which serve as the foundation for Corbin’s advisory practices. Corbin has published more than 50 issues of its quarterly Inside the Buy-Side® Earnings Primer®, which is covered by CNBC, Bloomberg, and news affiliates globally. Through proprietary research-based insights and deep capital markets expertise, Corbin has anticipated major economic shifts and investor sentiment trends, enabling clients to proactively minimize downside risk, maximize upside potential, and build credibility in both good and challenging times. Under Ms. Corbin’s leadership, the firm has developed a proven methodology and track record for consistently and sustainably rerating company multiples and supporting compounding shareholder value.

Building a Client-centric and Collaborative Culture Where We Enjoy Our Work Life

Deeply committed to making a positive impact in our industry, community, and planet, Corbin fosters a culture grounded in eight core values, or TAPE. An industrious company, Corbin’s TAPE is double-sided and encompasses Trust, Accountability, Pride, Excellence on one side and Truth, Appreciation, Passion, and Engagement on the other. For the past two years, Corbin has won the Bronze Stevie Award® for Employer of the Year in the Financial Services industry and in 2022, was honored as a Hartford Courant Top Workplace. Through Corbin’s community impact effort – Love, Corbin – the firm has supported important employee-chosen environmental and humanitarian causes, including mental health, women’s empowerment, and basic needs, such as food and shelter. Since its establishment in late 2020, Love, Corbin has generated more than $100,000 in commitments to nonprofits.

Adding Strength, Depth, and Specialization for Continued Growth

Based on increasing client demand fueled by a growing referral network, Corbin has continued to thoughtfully expand and more than tripled its talent base since 2019 with specialization across capital markets, investor relations, research, and graphic design. This year, Corbin added significant strength and depth to the senior leadership team, including:

Susan Gilbert, Senior Vice President and Head of Talent : Bringing more than 25 years of experience in recruitment, retention, career development, performance management, employee relations, diversity, and compensation, Ms. Gilbert will lead the build-out of Corbin’s tailored talent engagement program.

: Bringing more than 25 years of experience in recruitment, retention, career development, performance management, employee relations, diversity, and compensation, Ms. Gilbert will lead the build-out of Corbin’s tailored talent engagement program. Stacey Rusk, Senior Vice President and Head of Operations : Adding deep experience across operations, IT, and finance, Ms. Rusk will advance Corbin’s operational platform and technology enablement to support client excellence and the employee experience.

: Adding deep experience across operations, IT, and finance, Ms. Rusk will advance Corbin’s operational platform and technology enablement to support client excellence and the employee experience. Jason Tuthill, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer: An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in business development, launching new products, and serving as a strategic advisor to C-suite executives and directors of Fortune 500 companies, Mr. Tuthill will support Corbin’s ambitious long-term profitable growth objectives.

Innovating for the Future

Corbin has been a pioneer in investor research, financial communication, and investor engagement, supporting value creation for both issuers and shareholders across its industry-leading practices in Voice of Investor® Perception Studies and Strategic IR Advisory, including Earnings, Investor Days, and ESG. In 2023, Corbin will launch a series of innovative solutions to further drive value realization, as the firm continues to serve as a thought partner and independent strategic advisor to a growing number of progressive companies committed to being best in class.

“As I reflect on our journey, it’s been a fun, challenging, and rewarding 15 years. We are deeply grateful to our valued clients for their trust and support, as well as our dedicated employees, who, through their passion and hard work, have helped us achieve this milestone today. We would be remiss if we didn’t also thank spouses, significant others, and families for their commitment, care and support, as we work tirelessly and with unwavering focus to grow our Company and set the standard for excellence in our industry. While it feels like we have been building together for more than 15 years, it also feels like we are just beginning. I have never been more excited about our future nor prouder to lead our talented team onward,” concluded Ms. Corbin.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin is a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally. We engage deeply with our clients to assess, architect, activate, and accelerate value creation, delivering research-based insights and execution excellence through a cultivated and caring team of experts with deep sector and situational experience, a best practice approach, and an outperformance mindset.

Inside The Buy-Side®, our flagship research publication, is covered by news affiliates worldwide and regularly featured on CNBC and Bloomberg. To learn more about us and our impact, visit CorbinAdvisors.com.

