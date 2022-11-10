CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today presented data for CTX130™ for the treatment of relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) as an oral presentation delivered by City of Hope’s Sumanta Pal, M.D. Additionally, together with collaborators at the Moffitt Cancer Center, the Company presented preclinical data in a poster presentation demonstrating the potential of potency-enhanced anti-CD83 CAR-T cells in preventing relapse in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

“We are very pleased by the encouraging data from our first-in-human clinical trial exploring CD70-targeting CAR-T cell therapy in clear cell RCC. In this trial, treatment with CTX130 resulted in a durable complete response, and the trial demonstrated a favorable disease control rate overall. We remain excited by the results presented today for the CTX130 trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory RCC,” said Phuong Khanh (P.K.) Morrow, M.D., FACP, Chief Medical Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “Additionally, we presented a poster highlighting preclinical data that demonstrates that CRISPR-edited allogenic anti-CD83 CAR-T cells show potent activity in models of AML and can be a promising CAR-T target for the treatment of AML.”

“At present, a treatment that offers patients with advanced kidney cancer the possibility of a durable remission with limited toxicity remains elusive. Our data shared today show encouraging activity for an allogeneic CAR-T therapy in this setting and highlights the potential of this modality for these patients,” added Sumanta Pal, M.D., Professor, Department of Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research, Co-director, Kidney Cancer Program, and medical oncologist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States.

Key details and takeaways from the oral presentation and poster include:

Title: CTX130 allogeneic CRISPR-Cas9–engineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma: Results from the Phase 1 COBALT-RCC study

Abstract Number and Type: 558, oral presentation

Session Number: 113, Cellular Therapies + Bispecifics

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 5:37 PM ET

This first-in-human clinical trial exploring CD70-targeting CAR-T cell therapy in clear cell RCC (ccRCC) showed a tolerable safety profile with no off-target toxicities and encouraging antitumor activity.

One patient experienced a durable complete response, the first to be achieved with allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors.

CTX130 achieved a 77% disease control rate in a heavily pretreated RCC patient population. The longest duration of stable disease achieved was observed for 7.8 months and ongoing at the time of data cutoff. During periods of stable disease, patients did not receive any other anticancer therapies.

The results from the COBALT-RCC study represent a clinically meaningful proof-of-concept for further exploration of CD70-targeting CAR-T cells in ccRCC and other CD70+ malignancies.

A next generation anti-CD70 CAR-T program (CTX131™) is being developed, which incorporates the edits in CTX130 with additional edits to the Regnase-1 and TGFBR2 genes. These additional edits have been shown to significantly increase potency of the CAR-T cells in preclinical models.

Title: CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited, allogeneic anti-CD83 CAR-T cells demonstrate potent activity in GvHD and AML tumor models

Abstract Number and Type: 367, poster

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM ET

CD83 is a promising CAR-T target for the treatment of AML.

While anti-CD83 CAR-T cells show encouraging activity alone, that activity can be improved through a variety of means, including knock out of CD83 to prevent CAR-mediated fratricide, knock out of B2M to reduce allogeneic rejection, and combination with belatacept.

CRISPR/Cas9-mediated disruption of Regnase-1 and TGFBR2 expression further improves potency and survival in AML models in vivo.

The presentations are available for viewing at http://ir.crisprtx.com/presentations.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

