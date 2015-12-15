Customer Experience (CX) Investments Analysis for the Manufacturing Industry, 2022 Research Study – 3 Top Takeaways for Manufacturing CXOs – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “CX Investments in the Manufacturing Industry 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study examines the growth opportunities for CX solution providers and the manufacturing industry that emerged from pandemic-related challenges and the rapid move towards digital channels that compel manufacturers to invest in CX solutions that will help them stay with or beat the competition.

Improving customer experience (CX) ranks as the top corporate objective for the third year, followed closely by improving brand equity. Customer relationships are top of mind for manufacturers in 2022 as maintaining brand loyalty becomes increasingly complex, with the world quickly moving to digital channels.

Companies are shifting from remote work that began with the pandemic to hybrid models that will include a mix of work-from-home, on-site, and flexible options. The cloud offers flexibility and quick access to the latest technology features. Investments in workforce management and engagement tools are crucial to ensuring high performance.

Manufacturers will invest heavily in analytics, especially solutions providing actionable data for customer journeys and the voice of the customer (VOC). With the enormous amount of data available today from many sources, it must be integrated, mined, organized, pertinent, and customized to provide customers with personalized and positive experiences.

IT investments over the next year will be customer-centric. While most other industries rated “attracting and retaining talent” as a priority, manufacturing companies continue to consider it an unimportant goal. Manufacturing companies tend to deal with business-to-business customer interactions, limiting their view of end-customer expectations.

However, there is a trend towards direct selling to consumers from manufacturers, requiring investments in customer-facing technology to support them.

The primary goals of this research are to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on contact centers

Understand the challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

Gauge market and technology trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Measure perceptions by vertical industry

Discover opportunities in different regions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Applications

Research Methodology

2 Key Findings

Strategic CX Imperatives in Manufacturing

3 2022 Top Takeaways for Manufacturing CXOs

Business Goals are Customer-Centric

People Issues – Customers and Employees Resistant to Change; Expert Resources Tough to Retain

Security Concerns Intensify with Remote Workers

CX is in the Spotlight – Reducing Costs Still a Top Concern

4 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Invest in Self-Service Tools and Live Chats

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding the Use of AI Beyond Bots to Image Recognition

Growth Opportunity 3: Delivered Personalized CX While Managing Costs with Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Automation with AI

Growth Opportunity 5: Omnichannel Capabilities Improve Customer Retention

Growth Opportunity 6: Back to Basics

5 The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/692vim

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900