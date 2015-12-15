Datametrex Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 13,000,000 incentive stock options (“Options“) issued pursuant to its stock option plan on January 25, 2022. The Options were granted to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company, and had an exercise price of $0.19 and expiry date of January 25, 2024. The Options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders for no consideration.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

