Daversa Partners Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award Presented by Business Intelligence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Daversa Partners’ Marketing and Communications Department has won the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards. For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community. Having worked alongside VC and PE firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Bling Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Bessemer, TPG, KKR, and Blackstone, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 tech companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle of innovation.

“Less than four years ago, Nicole Daversa joined the firm as our VP of Marketing and Communications. She was charged with creating a 5-year strategic plan and the ground-up build of a team focused on capturing the value creation of the tech industry we support. This recognition underscores the importance of the talent we represent and the impact they make in market. The carefully managed balance of digital, social media and thought leadership has distanced us from our competitors, reinforced our unique offering and has been catalytic for revenue,” said Paul Daversa, Founder and CEO of Daversa Partners.

“In 2022, Daversa Partners’ Marketing and Communications Department showed all of us how creativity and business acumen can serve the clients needs,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “In this post-pandemic age, teams need to remain agile and open to all paths to effectively communicate. Congratulations to them all.”

