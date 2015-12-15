DocGo Announces Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 Revenue of $104.3 Million Up 22% Year-Over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Co-founder and CEO Stan Vashovsky announces his retirement effective December 31st; DocGo President Anthony Capone named new CEO; Mr. Vashovsky will consult with the Company through 2023 to assist with the transition

Company to host investor conference call and webcast today, November 7th, at 5:00 pm ET

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased to $104.3 million compared to $85.8 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 22%.

Gross margin improved to 31.7% compared to 30.0% in Q3 2021.

Net income increased to $2.5 million, compared to $0.8 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 213%. Excluding a one-time loss on the remeasurement of warrant liabilities in the third quarter of this year of $1.8 million, net income would have been $4.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $8.4 million compared to $4.0 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 110%.

Transportation Services revenue increased to $27.7 million compared to $17.9 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 55%.

The company estimates that Mass Covid testing-related revenues accounted for mid-single digits on a percentage basis of total revenue during the quarter, compared to approximately 35% of revenue in Q3 2021. The last Mass Covid testing contracts concluded in September of this year.

Nine-month revenues through September 30, 2022 increased to $331.7 million, compared to $197.4 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 68%.

Nine-month net income through September 30, 2022 amounted to $23.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an improvement of $24.7 million.

Nine-month Adjusted EBITDA 1 through September 30, 2022 increased to $34.5 million, compared to $7.8 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 342%.

Guidance Update for Fiscal 2022

Revenue guidance is increased to $430-$440 million, up from a previous range of $425-$435 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 guidance is increased to $41-$46 million, up from a previous range of $40-$45 million.

Select Corporate Highlights

Expanded its partnership with Gary and Mary West PACE (West PACE) to launch innovative remote patient monitoring (RPM) to enhance care for PACE participants aged 55 and older within the San Diego market.

Announced its mobile health services are now available to Cigna commercial customers in New York and New Jersey, beginning October 1, 2022.

Announced that its UK-based subsidiary, Ambulnz Community Partners, has been awarded three new contracts, continuing to drive growth in Greater Manchester while also expanding services in Lancashire and Merseyside.

Executed a new contract to provide mobile health services to Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon) members, covering commercial and Medicare members in New Jersey. The arrangement includes Braven Health, a joint venture between Horizon and New Jersey’s two largest health systems (Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJ Barnabas Health), that offers Medicare Advantage plans in N.J. The agreement allows DocGo to potentially reach an additional 3.8 million people.

Announced and completed the redemption of all outstanding warrants to purchase shares of DocGo’s common stock that were issued as part of the units sold in Motion’s initial public offering (IPO), and that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 16, 2022.

DocGo was named as a National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians Training Center, for our commitment to developing and sustaining an exceptional EMS training program, and meeting all the requirements as established by the NAEMT.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Stan Vashovsky will be retiring effective December 31st. Current DocGo President Anthony Capone has been named the company’s new CEO and Mr. Vashovsky will consult with the Company through 2023 to assist with the transition.

Stan Vashovsky, CEO of DocGo, commented, “I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish as a company these past seven years, introducing an entirely novel way of delivering quality care that is beneficial to both patients and payers alike. We are very fortunate to have someone with Anthony’s skill set and track record to take the reigns as CEO next year, and I have every confidence in the continued growth and success of this company.”

Anthony Capone, President of DocGo, stated, “By nearly any measure, our performance during the third quarter was significant validation of our unique tech-enabled model and the unmet needs that we are addressing with our mobile health and transportation solutions. We continue to gain share in our key territories, both in the US and UK, while also entering new markets, and I believe we are very well positioned to maintain the momentum that we currently enjoy. We are in a very strong financial position, with $179.4 million of total cash and equivalents as of September 30th, plus the recently announced $90 million line of credit that we announced with Citi, which remains undrawn. I anticipate a strong finish to the year and a catalyst-rich 2023 driven by continued strong organic growth and possible opportunistic acquisitions that expand our offering or geographic reach.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.



2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management’s control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measure (net income). Forward- looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Conference call and webcast

DocGo management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter results today, November 7th at 5:00 pm ET. To access the conference call, please dial 1-855-327-6837 (U.S.) or 1-631-891-4304 (international). Reference conference ID 10020451.

The webcast can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575375&tp_key=57a0cdd161 or under “Events” on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, https://ir.docgo.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations page through November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:00 pm ET.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, including our transition to non-COVID related services, geographic expansion, new and existing contracts, M&A activity, workforce growth, leadership transition, cash position and share repurchase program, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, including our ability to realize the benefits from our operating model, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict” “project”, “aim”, “goal”, “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following information provides definition and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measure in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be the Company’s core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

The table below reflects the reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 (in millions):

Q3 YTD 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net Income/(loss) (GAAP) $0.8 $2.5 -$1.1 $23.6 (+) Net Interest expense/ (income) $0.2 -$0.3 $0.5 -$0.3 (+) Income Tax $0.6 $0.4 $0.6 $1.2 (+) Depreciation & amortization $2.0 $3.0 $5.5 $7.3 (+) Other (income)/expense $0.0 $1.7 $0.0 -$2.7 EBITDA $3.6 $7.3 $5.5 $29.1 (+) Non-cash stock compensation $0.4 $1.1 $1.1 $4.6 (+) Non-recurring expense $0.0 $0.0 $1.2 $0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $4.0 $8.4 $7.8 $34.5

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,598,749 $ 175,537,221 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,376,957 and $7,377,389 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 79,999,764 78,383,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,394,324 2,111,656 Total current assets 251,992,837 256,032,491 Property and equipment, net 17,577,830 12,733,889 Intangibles, net 20,647,790 10,678,049 Goodwill 34,533,363 8,686,966 Restricted cash 9,753,575 3,568,509 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,185,547 4,195,682 Finance lease right-of-use assets 9,421,196 9,307,113 Equity method investment 712,718 589,058 Other assets 3,095,354 3,810,895 Total assets $ 355,920,210 $ 309,602,652 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,153,337 $ 15,833,970 Accrued liabilities 38,558,074 35,110,877 Line of credit 1,025,881 25,881 Notes payable, current 680,703 600,449 Due to seller 9,802,238 1,571,419 Contingent Consideration 4,000,000 0 Operating lease liability, current 2,059,278 1,461,335 Finance lease liability, current 2,858,968 3,271,990 Total current liabilities 71,138,479 57,875,921 Notes payable, non-current 1,456,105 1,302,839 Operating lease liability, non-current 6,406,246 2,980,946 Finance lease liability, non-current 6,086,521 6,867,420 Warrant liabilities – 13,518,502 Total liabilities 85,087,351 82,545,628 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Class A common stock ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31,2021; 102,824,878 and 100,133,953 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31,2021, respectively) 10,778 10,013 Additional paid-in-capital 301,522,213 283,161,216 Accumulated deficit (37,036,937 ) (63,556,714 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (276,213 ) (32,501 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries 264,219,841 219,582,014 Noncontrolling interests 6,613,018 7,475,010 Total stockholders’ equity 270,832,859 227,057,024 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 355,920,210 $ 309,602,652

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 104,319,894 $ 85,838,988 $ 331,730,750 $ 197,394,379 Expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown

separately below) 71,254,838 60,025,728 219,418,873 137,080,202 Operating expenses: General and administrative 22,186,036 19,612,243 70,684,270 47,239,204 Depreciation and amortization 3,014,864 2,019,576 7,253,656 5,514,303 Legal and regulatory 2,200,964 813,204 6,610,223 2,646,573 Technology and development 1,373,146 854,618 3,663,299 1,980,899 Sales, advertising and marketing 90,856 994,401 2,348,917 3,029,182 Total expenses 100,120,704 84,319,770 309,979,238 197,490,363 Income (loss) from operations 4,199,190 1,519,218 21,751,512 (95,984 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income (expense), net 334,221 (255,711 ) 296,891 (500,849 ) Gain/(loss) on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (1,831,947 ) – 1,137,070 – Gain/(loss) on initial equity method investments 93,371 – 99,840 – Gain/(loss) on remeasurement of finance leases – – 1,388,273 – Gain from PPP loan forgiveness – 142,667 – 142,667 Gain/(loss) on disposal of fixed assets 42,667 – 42,667 (27,730 ) Other income/(expense) 30,900 – 42,288 – Total other income (expense) (1,330,788 ) (113,044 ) 3,007,029 (385,912 ) Net income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 2,868,402 1,406,174 24,758,541 (481,896 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (401,916 ) (604,608 ) (1,163,755 ) (613,531 ) Net income (loss) 2,466,486 801,566 23,594,786 (1,095,427 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (687,944 ) (2,705,954 ) (2,924,992 ) (1,278,363 ) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries 3,154,430 3,507,520 26,519,778 182,936 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 248,283 69,193 252,854 171,846 Total comprehensive gain (loss) $ 3,402,713 $ 3,576,713 $ 26,772,632 $ 354,782 Net income (loss) per share attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries – Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.01 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Basic 98,960,538 58,388,866 100,725,697 58,388,866 Net income (loss) per share attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries – Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ – Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted 107,403,135 83,701,783 109,168,293 83,701,783

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 23,594,786 $ (1,095,427 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,592,244 1,697,380 Amortization of intangible assets 2,269,423 1,432,983 Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets 2,391,989 2,383,940 (Gain) Loss on disposal of assets (42,667 ) 27,730 Gain from PPP loan forgiveness – (142,667 ) Gain from equity method investment (99,840 ) – Bad debt expense 2,702,979 2,152,470 Stock based compensation 4,616,056 1,224,580 Gain on remeasurement of finance leases (1,388,273 ) – Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (1,137,070 ) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,894,650 (28,794,602 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (282,668 ) (4,531,411 ) Other assets 882,432 (1,786,407 ) Accounts payable (3,983,383 ) 9,422,628 Accrued liabilities 2,596,887 24,861,804 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,607,545 6,853,001 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (1,994,161 ) (2,824,916 ) Acquisition of intangibles (1,956,434 ) (1,571,959 ) Acquisition of businesses (33,843,373 ) (56,496 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment – 6,000 Net cash used in investing activities (37,793,968 ) (4,447,371 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit line 1,000,000 8,000,000 Repayments of notes payable (585,711 ) (374,456 ) Due to seller (1,007,800 ) – Noncontrolling interest contributions 2,063,000 333,025 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,880,568 – Common stock repurchased (497,759 ) – Equity costs (19,570 ) – Payments on obligations under finance lease (2,146,857 ) (1,830,823 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 685,871 6,127,746 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (252,854 ) 171,846 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 246,594 8,705,222 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 179,105,730 34,457,273 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 179,352,324 $ 43,162,495

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 102,203 $ 39,637 Cash paid for interest on finance lease liabilities $ 434,580 $ 381,937 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,163,755 $ 613,531 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 4,094,731 $ 3,569,276 Fixed assets acquired in exchange for notes payable $ 819,231 $ 271,194 Acquisition of remaining 20% of Ambulnz UK LTD $ – $ 228,518 Gain from PPP loan forgiveness $ – $ 142,667 Share warrant conversion $ – $ – Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash Cash $ 169,598,749 $ 39,550,926 Restricted Cash 9,753,575 3,611,569 Total cash and restricted cash shown in statement of cash flows $ 179,352,324 $ 43,162,495

Revenue Breakdown Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Primary Geographical Markets United States $ 101,337,899 $ 83,286,509 $ 322,706,143 $ 190,595,217 United Kingdom 2,981,995 2,552,479 9,024,607 6,799,162 Total revenue $ 104,319,894 $ 85,838,988 $ 331,730,750 $ 197,394,379 Major Segments/Service Lines Transportation Services $ 27,670,109 $ 17,916,162 $ 77,657,852 $ 65,657,141 Mobile Health 76,649,785 67,922,826 254,072,898 131,737,238 Total revenue $ 104,319,894 $ 85,838,988 $ 331,730,750 $ 197,394,379

