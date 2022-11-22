docStribute Secures Listing As G-Cloud 13 Supplier

G-Cloud 13 success closely follows signing of partnership with Salesforce

Tuesday 8 November 22 – London: London-based RegTech startup docStribute (www.altave.co.uk/docstribute), formerly known as ALT/AVE, has today announced that it has signed a Framework Agreement with the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS) to be listed as a G-Cloud 13 supplier. The Innovate UK-backed company will be able to offer their services to public sector bodies later this autumn.

According to the agreement, docStribute’s cloud-based solutions will be made available to tens of thousands of potential buyers in the UK within the G-Cloud 13 digital marketplace, listed in the lot 2 (Cloud Software) and lot 3 (Cloud Support) categories. Over 52,000 public sector and third sector organisations, such as local authorities, charities, housing associations and buyers, will be able to capitalise on docStribute’s service, which uses Distributed Ledger Technology to provide organisations with a secure and sustainable digital solution for distributing highly regulated documents.

Christopher Ansara

Christopher Ansara, CEO & co-founder of docStribute, comments: “We are thrilled to have been selected as a service on the Digital Marketplace by the Crown Commercial Service. This will enable more public sector organisations to access docStribute’s services and it will be simple for non-profit organisations and public sector bodies to have access to the best product on the market. docStribute has always had productivity and sustainability at heart, and we hope to see our solution help not only reduce the use of paper, but also help organisations become more sustainable, while increasing efficiency.”

When implemented, the flagship docStribute solution will result in a 95% reduction in paper usage, cut costs by as much as 70% and drastically reduce carbon emissions. The listing as a G-Cloud 13 supplier thus presents docStribute with a significant opportunity to enact large-scale change to aid the UK in its quest for net zero by 2050. Utilising the Hedera Distributed Network that docStribute is built on, the integrity of every document is assured. Even more positively, Hedera’s network is significantly more energy-efficient than alternative public networks.

docStribute recently signed a partnership with global technology behemoth Salesforce to make its Document Distribution and Digital Signature solutions available to its 150,000+ customers. Salesforce will immediately benefit from docStribute’s DLT-powered solutions, which are more environmentally friendly, secure, and user-friendly than their peers.

The partnership is especially important as Salesforce looks to implement its ambitious and industry-leading net zero plan (www.salesforce.com/company/sustainability). docStribute directly helps Salesforce (and its customers) address three of its six sustainability priorities (emissions reduction, regulation and policy, and innovation). Forward thinking companies such as docStribute are critical to driving the innovation required to mitigate climate change.

G-Cloud 13, which officially launches on 9th November 2022 is the 13th iteration of the digital marketplace managed by the CCS. As a popular method of procurement by public sector buyers and suppliers alike, it provides an easier way for companies to sell their cloud-based computing services, such as hosting, software and cloud support, including many off the shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions to the UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies. For the buyer, procuring services through such a framework is more efficient than posting and managing multiple, individual contracts.

docStribute is a distributed ledger application that utilises a decentralised public network known as hashgraph, a secure, shared database that everyone can read from and write to, and a faster, more secure alternative to blockchain. Through docStribute, secure links can be sent in the body of emails that direct the recipient to a digital version of the document in their web browser, which can then be downloaded if requested. docStribute has been striving to help businesses in various sectors streamline working practices while ensuring that they are meeting regulation requirements.

About docStribute

docStribute exists to push the boundaries of regulatory technology. Combining next-generation distributed ledger technology and deep expertise in regulatory compliance, docStribute’s solutions help large organisations, such as financial institutions, streamline the digital distribution of regulated documents in a way that reduces industry’s reliance on pdf and paper.

In the process, docStribute streamlines digital processes and mitigates the risk of non-compliance, when communicating externally with stakeholders such as customers, or internally amongst peers. docStribute serves as a way that is more sustainable, digitally safer, and cost-effective for major companies, operating in tightly regulated industries.

www.altave.co.uk/docstribute

For International Media Enquiries please contact:

Connor Batty // Matthew Lloyd

[email protected] // [email protected]

+44 (0) 773 311 7960