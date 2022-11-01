Dr. Frank Greenway to Present Data from the LIGHT-UP Study with Gelesis’ Oral Hydrogel Treatment GS200 at Obesity Week

Waist to Height Ratio, known to be correlated with insulin resistance & metabolic syndrome, was a predictor of weight loss response in the study based on a post-hoc analysis





As previously reported, the LIGHT-UP study met its primary endpoint with 6 out of 10 responding to the treatment, achieving an average of 11% weight loss and 5.6 inches reduction of their waist within only 25 weeks

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis” or the “Company”) the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced Dr. Frank Greenway will give an oral presentation at Obesity Week in San Diego, on Wednesday, November 2 at 4:00pm PDT.

Frank L. Greenway, MD, Medical Director and Professor at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Louisiana State University and the principal investigator of the LIGHT-UP study, will present data supporting Waist to Height Ratio as a potential biomarker to help predict weight loss response with GS200 treatment in people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

Considering the previously reported findings from the LIGHT-UP study, the significant improvement in fasting insulin and postprandial insulin response, as well as the notable reduction in waist circumference (secondary endpoints), a post hoc analysis was conducted to explore whether abdominal fat affects the level of weight loss response with the novel hydrogel treatment. Waist to Height Ratio was used for this analysis as it represents a simple metric for body shape and potential abdominal fat, known to be associated with insulin resistance & metabolic syndrome.

GS200 is an orally administered superabsorbent hydrogel taken by capsule with water 10 minutes before lunch and dinner and is designed to act mechanically in the gastrointestinal tract in order to induce weight loss in patients with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

“Paradoxically, the subgroup with a higher ratio, a marker of insulin resistance, achieved a better response to GS200 reporting 8.1% weight loss at 6 months,” said Dr. Greenway. “The ratio can be a simple tool to help clinicians select patients where GS200 work best for them. The causes and mechanisms to explain this preferential response continue to be investigated. Growing evidence is emerging on the interaction between gut wall permeability, gut microbiota shifts and metabolic health, we need more studies to understand whether gut mechanisms could explain these intriguing findings with GS200.”

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis”) is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company and the maker of Plenity®, which is inspired by nature and FDA cleared to aid in weight management. Our first-of-their-kind non-systemic superabsorbent hydrogels are made entirely from naturally derived building blocks. They are inspired by the composition and mechanical properties of raw vegetables, taken by capsule, and act locally in the digestive system, so people feel satisfied with smaller portions. Our portfolio includes Plenity® and potential therapies in development for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Functional Constipation. For more information, visit gelesis.com, or connect with us on Twitter @GelesisInc.

Plenity® is indicated to aid weight management in adults with excess weight or obesity, a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25–40 kg/m², when used in conjunction with diet and exercise.

Important Safety Information about Plenity

Patients who are pregnant or are allergic to cellulose, citric acid, sodium stearyl fumarate, gelatin, or titanium dioxide should not take Plenity. To avoid impact on the absorption of medications: For all medications that should be taken with food, take them after starting a meal.

For all medications that should be taken without food (on an empty stomach), continue taking on an empty stomach or as recommended by your physician.

The overall incidence of side effects with Plenity was no different than placebo. The most common side effects were diarrhea, distended abdomen, infrequent bowel movements, and flatulence.

Contact a doctor right away if problems occur. If you have a severe allergic reaction, severe stomach pain, or severe diarrhea, stop using Plenity until you can speak to your doctor.

Rx Only. For the safe and proper use of Plenity or more information, talk to a healthcare professional, read the Patient Instructions for Use, or call 1-844-PLENITY.

About Gelesis’ LIGHT-UP Clinical Study

The multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study enrolled 254 subjects and was designed to assess the change in body weight in adults with overweight or obesity, who have prediabetes or diabetes, after 25 weeks of treatment with a new oral superabsorbent hydrogel (GS200) or placebo. The study met both of its primary endpoints: the proportion of participants who achieved at least 5% body weight loss and the change in body weight after six months of therapy.

A highly binary effect was observed with the GS200 treatment group, with a clear separation between responders and non-responders as early as after 6 weeks of treatment. Among the adults who completed the study protocol requirements (PP population), 64% of GS200-treated adults were Responders vs. 41% in the placebo group (p=0.001). In the analysis which also included data from the participants who didn’t fully complete the study (ITT-MI), 55% of GS200-treated adults were Responders vs. 34% in the placebo group (p=0.0004). The average body weight loss of the Responders was 11% (approximately 23 pounds) and their waist circumference was reduced by 5.5 inches on average. Importantly, Gelesis treated individuals had 2.8 higher odds compared with placebo to become Responders (adjusted odds ratio = 2.83, P=0.0004), achieving the first primary endpoint of the study.

With respect to average total weight loss, the complete GS200 treatment group (including both Responders and Non-Responders) demonstrated superiority over placebo after 25 weeks of treatment (body weight loss of 7.1% vs. 4.6%, P=0.0029 in the PP population or 6.9% vs. 4.3%, P=0.0011 in the ITT population), thereby achieving the second primary endpoint.

GS200 demonstrated a highly favorable safety and tolerability profile as the overall incidence of adverse events (AEs) in adults treated with GSP200 was similar to the incidence of AEs in the placebo group.

