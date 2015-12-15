Drip Capital Selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Company

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drip Capital, Inc., a leading digital trade finance platform, is thrilled to announce it has been listed as one of the ‘Top 100 Companies’ at Red Herring’s Annual Global Event this year.

Founded in 2016, Drip Capital aims to solve the $3 trillion global trade finance gap. The company leverages technology to finance transactions, allowing SMBs to free up working capital and invest in growth. The company has funded over $3.5 billion worth of trade transactions spanning 100+ countries.

Drip Capital was selected from hundreds of leading private companies recognized for their innovations and technologies across diverse industries spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change how we live and work.

Pushkar Mukewar, CEO and Founder of Drip Capital, commented, “Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced Red Herring’s Top 100 list over the years. It is an honor to be a part of such a prestigious alumni group. The award is a validation of our mission and the progress we’ve made in helping grow SMB trade.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “hype” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Drip Capital embodies the vision, drive, and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Drip Capital should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong.”

About Drip Capital

Drip Capital is a trade-tech company that aims to simplify trade for SMBs. It offers digitized trade financing solutions in markets like the US, India, and Mexico by providing SMB access to collateral-free working capital. The company currently works with over 5000 sellers and buyers across 100+ countries. Drip is backed by investors like Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Wing VC, TI Platform, and Y Combinator. Drip was honored as a CB Insights Top 250 Global Fintech Company in 2020 and was a part of Y-combinator’s Top Companies 2022 List.

For further information on Drip Capital, please visit www.dripcapital.com.

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world’s best high technology innovators, venture investors, and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters, and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider’s access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy.

Contacts

Media



Vanita Dsouza



Manager – PR & Communications, Drip Capital



[email protected]