EarthLabs Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“EarthLabs” or the “Company”) (formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.), a leading technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the “Financial Results“).

“More than six years ago, we set out to change the mining industry by integrating AI into the exploration process,” said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of EarthLabs. “Our recently announced sale of the ExplorTech division to ALS, showcases our commitment to monetize market-leading businesses and provides significant liquidity to EarthLabs as we accelerate construction of our product portfolio. Despite record poor market conditions affecting fund performance, we are strongly positioned to take advantage of these turbulent markets as our subsidiaries expand subscription values and a multi-phase site architecture overhaul. I am pleased with progress on CEO.CA’s architecture rebuild as well as continuous updates from DigiGeoData’s interactive mapping database, tracking exploration and mining activity on a global scale. We look forward to updating the market on subsidiary progress as we launch exciting new research and interactive products over the coming quarters.”

Highlights for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022:

Net investment losses of $3,747,401 from our investment portfolio as compared to $10,363,074 for the three months ended September 30, 2021;

For the current three-month period, from its recent acquisitions of CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. and DigiGeoData, the Company had advertising and subscriptions revenue of $1,278,108 and sales of digital maps of $52,600;

Net loss from continuing operations of $3,818,176 (basic loss per share of $0.03), resulting primarily from the investment portfolio losses as compared to $9,674,712 (basic loss per share of $0.08) for the three months ended September 30, 2021;

Net loss from discontinued operations of $855,268 (basic loss per share of $0.01) as compared to net income from discontinued operations of $108,082 (basic earnings per share of $0.00) for the three months ended September 30, 2021;

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $4,673,444 (basic loss per share of $0.04) as compared to $9,566,630 (basic loss per share of $0.08) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022:

Completed the nine-month period with total cash and cash equivalents due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $35,766,413 as compared to $50,337,817 as of December 31, 2021;

Net investment losses of $12,089,495 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment gains of $3,557,563 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021;

For the current nine-month period, from its recent acquisitions of CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. and DigiGeoData, the Company had advertising and subscriptions revenue of $2,417,831, and sales of digital maps of $186,050;

Net loss from continuing operations of $13,664,107 (basic loss per share of $0.10) as compared to $495,280 (basic loss per share of $0.00) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021;

Net loss from discontinued operations of $530,579 (basic loss per share of $0.00) as compared to net income from discontinued operations of $1,685,933 (basic earnings per share of $0.09) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021;

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $14,194,686 (basic loss per share of $0.10) as compared to net income and comprehensive income of $8,850,451 (basic earnings per share of $0.09) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In the prior year period, the Company recorded realized gains on the disposition of a subsidiary for $7,659,798.

Disposition of Exploration Technology Division

On October 25, 2022, the Company was pleased to announce that it had entered into an agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) to sell the Company’s exploration consulting & technology division (“ExplorTech”) to 1377900 BC Ltd. (the “Purchaser”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ALS Limited (ASX: ALQ). Headquartered in Brisbane, ALS Limited is the largest provider of laboratory testing, inspection, certification and verification solutions with more than 18,000 employees worldwide.

The Company will receive aggregate cash proceeds of $24,000,000 and the Purchaser will assume up to $6,000,000 in specified liabilities of the Company, subject to standard working capital adjustments. The Definitive Agreement may be terminated by either party in certain specified circumstances. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of all applicable director, shareholder, third party and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and is currently expected to close by early December 2022.

As a result, results for ExplorTech which includes the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc. and Geotic Inc., for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been classified as loss from discontinued operations in the interim condensed consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. The assets and liabilities have been classified as assets held for sale and liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale, respectively, in the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at September 30, 2022.

Summary of financial results

The following are selected consolidated financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) highlights Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Advertising and subscriptions revenue $ 1,278,108 $ – $ 2,417,831 $ – Net investment gains (losses) (3,747,401 ) (10,363,074 ) (12,089,495 ) 3,557,563 Sales of digital maps revenue 52,600 – 186,050 – Other income 31,618 10,306 149,069 14,889 Operating, general and administrative (2,027,353 ) (747,446 ) (6,254,275 ) (3,055,677 ) Research and development expenses (228,976 ) – (530,256 ) – Loss from equity investment (238,053 ) (273,304 ) (390,355 ) (1,225,429 ) Deemed gain on disposition of equity investment – – 407,790 – Income tax recovery 1,064,187 1,702,142 2,445,867 224,184 Net loss from continuing operations (3,818,176 ) (9,674,712 ) (13,664,107 ) (495,280 ) Realized gains from disposition of subsidiary – – – 7,659,798 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (855,268 ) 108,082 (530,579 ) 1,685,933 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period (4,673,444 ) (9,566,630 ) (14,194,686 ) 8,850,451 Earnings (loss) per common share for the period – basic (0.04 ) (0.08 ) (0.10 ) 0.09 Earnings (loss) per common share for the period – diluted (0.04 ) (008 ) (0.10 ) 0.08

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,951,461 $ 6,558,818 Due from brokers 1,650,901 611,260 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 75,767 1,288,398 Investments, at fair value 21,945,276 34,674,867 Equity investment 9,218,775 8,492,872 Assets held for sale 7,378,992 – Property and equipment 154,868 1,641,549 Intangible Assets 8,836,463 9,977,352 Goodwill 8,321,591 9,038,472 Total assets 60,696,606 73,125,047 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 497,168 2,477,421 Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale 6,766,630 – Deferred revenue 1,875,600 6,073,101 Deferred tax liabilities 347,929 3,291,684 Total liabilities 10,253,483 12,105,478 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 49,731,841 46,113,601 Retained earnings 711,282 14,905,968

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV:SPOT) (OTCQX:SPOFF) is a technology company working to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. EarthLabs represent a collection of industry-leading earth modelling, geology data management and specialized financial products that help both mining companies and mining investors make better decisions.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and President

EarthLabs Inc.

Tel: 647-345-7768

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTC Best Market “(OTCQX”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145958