Educator Kevin Matos Launches Profit Rock Club, an E-Learning Platform for Finance

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 13, 2022) – Founded, conceptualized and driven by Kevin Matos, an accomplished serial entrepreneur, Profit Rock Club is an online portal and platform that seeks to introduce, reconstruct and expound financial literacy and knowledge for minorities, people of colour and youngsters across the world.

Specific focus and target groups of the platform are people and communities that do not have easy access to credible information and learning opportunities in the financial realm.

The Profit Rock Club is being launched as an ecosystem that thrives on expertly crafted and delivered knowledge that can help the audience, especially the youth, to disentangle finance.

The e-learning platform juggles with a variety of topics and workshops revolving around stock market fundamentals, real estate education, credit rebuilding strategies, and physical and mental health.

There are numerous financial and business executives who are a part of the Club and regularly host a morning show (Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM ET) by the name of Pre Market Prep.

The Profit Rock Club is aiming to build a network of young, like-minded individuals who are passionate towards concrete self-improvement.

About Seven Matos

Profit Rock Club was founded and developed by Kevin Matos. Kevin is a leading serial entrepreneur and financial knowledge expert with years of first-hand experience in the stock market and options trading.

Kevin intends to make Profit Rock Club a common stage and platform that ends financial literacy and educates people with knowledge about finance and the market.

