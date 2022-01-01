Eisai Announces Approval of Partial Change to Label for Dosage and Administration of Aricept for Treatment of Dementia with Lewy Bodies

TOKYO, Nov 29, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that its application for a partial change to label for Aricept (donepezil hydrochloride), a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) that was discovered and developed in-house, regarding dosage and administration for the treatment of DLB in Japan, has been approved today. (Please refer to “Notes to Editors” on the link below for details of the changes)

This partial change to label is based on the results of a reexamination for the indication of “suppression of progression of dementia symptoms in dementia with Lewy bodies” of this drug, which was categorized as Category 2.

After receiving approval for the partial change in dosage and administration for DLB, Eisai will continue to place the highest priority on the provision of proper use and safety information for this drug, and will make continued contributions to address the diversified needs of, and increase the benefits provided to people living with DLB and their families.

