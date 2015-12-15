Electronic Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush Launched by MySmile

MySmile is a brand which manufactures different kinds of teeth whitening products for over 10 years.

Rancho Cucamonga, California–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – MySmile introduces its new product, an ultrasonic rechargeable electric toothbrush for adults. The brand provides quality products and services to its customers. As oral health is important, the brand designed this product with a smart timer and 48000VPM quality. MySmile electric toothbrush has 6 brush heads which are easily changeable. MySmile electric toothbrush operates through a power source that automatically brushes the user’s teeth in a specific motion. It is elective and offers a more diverse experience for users.





MySmile

MySmile sonic electric toothbrush is easy to use and gives many benefits. With its additional features, it can be a valuable product in maintaining good oral health.

The innovative product helps to remove plaque. It contains 48000 magnetic levitation motor with strong vibrations that help to remove maximum plaque and make the teeth brighter. The product offers 5 effective modes for fluctuating oral care needs.

It contains 6 replacement brush heads. The brand is designed with DUPONT nylon bristles. The W shape design thoroughly cleanses teeth as well as gums. The users can easily replace the rechargeable toothbrush head.

The brand offers a waterproof toothbrush travel bag with an elastic design, which is simple to organize, and a travel case. The hardshell travel electric toothbrush bag has the space for 1 electric brush handle and 2 toothbrush heads. The users can use it for 7 days after a full charge. It is an incredibly useful product for on-to-go travel with a travel case and bag.

With 60 days of long-lasting wireless charging technology, the electric toothbrush is considered suitable and functional for traveling. The electric toothbrush adopts an 800mAh lithium battery and little power technology, which increases the charging capacity and battery life. The users can utilize this technology for 60 days after a full charge.

Its smart timer features make it unique like the product automatically shuts off after 2 mins of tooth brushing. The users can utilize this product for 30 seconds in each area to ensure proper brushing and good oral health.

MySmile is a brand which provides teeth whitening products and great services to its customers. The brand worked in the field for over the 10 years and still focuses on bringing better innovation. Recently the brand introduced an electric toothbrush with high-quality features. It is really good for those who are looking for an effective and easy-to-use toothbrush. It also offers ultra-powerful dental flossers, teeth whitening strips and much more.

