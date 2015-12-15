Energous Named CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Second Year in a Row

The company’s over-the-air wireless power technology again selected as an honoree within the Embedded Technology category and will be on display at CES 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for intelligent wireless power networks, today announced that its WattUp PowerBridge wireless power technology has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards honoree by CES in the Embedded Technology category, the second year in a row Energous has received this honor. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

“This honor from CES highlights Energous’ continued work over the past year leading the development of over-the-air charging for wireless power networks,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “As the number of IoT devices continues to explode globally, so has the demand for technology to reliably power them wirelessly over the air. I want to thank the CES Innovation Awards judges for this honor and look forward to showcasing our technology on the CES show floor in January.”

WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous are capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance using RF-based wireless power. Transmitting from 1W and up to 15W, WattUp PowerBridges send power to and also act as a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), IoT tags for asset tracking and supply chain management, battery-less devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. WattUp PowerBridges provide a consistent level of power for IoT devices while ushering in a new reality of batteryless, mobile, waterproof, maintenance-free, and easier-to-implement devices.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees, including Energous, will showcase their products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Energous will have a booth presence (#50726 Venetian Expo Hall) on the CES 2023 show floor, where it will be showcasing its RF-based over-the-air WattUp PowerBridges in addition to its WattUp-powered products from key partners. To visit Energous at its booth and to see this award-winning WattUp technology in action, contact your Energous representative or [email protected] to reserve an appointment.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company’s corporate pages on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and statements about our technology and its expected functionality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contacts

Energous Corporate Communications:

Gordon Bell



[email protected]

Energous Investor Relations:

Padilla IR



[email protected]