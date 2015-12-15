The new update to NYC workers comp rates on the company’s website list the latest pricing for the New York State Fund compared to 3 of the insurance carriers that Enforce Coverage agents use to get the most competitive pricing for their clients.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 10, 2022) – Effective November 1, 2022, Enforce Coverage Group has released the 2023 workers comp insurance rates for businesses in New York. The rate tables displayed on the company’s website list the latest pricing for the New York State Fund compared to 3 of the insurance carriers that Enforce Coverage agents use to get the most competitive pricing for their clients.

To find rates by industry, visit https://www.enforcecoveragegroup.com/click-your-industry-for-access-to-immediate-rates/

Enforce Coverage Group Releases New York Workers Comp Rates for Businesses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/143579_d89c0072a4b8e8e2_001full.jpg

Enforce Coverage Group, a leading workers’ compensation insurance broker, is proud to announce the release of new workers’ compensation rates in New York State, effective October 1, 2022. The rate tables on the NYC broker’s website list the latest workers comp pricing for the New York State Fund compared to 3 of the insurance carriers that they use to get clients the most competitive rates.

The Enforce Coverage website offers the latest rates by the industry for trucking, retail, manufacturers, restaurants, and contractors. These rates are updated regularly to ensure that businesses have the most recent pricing information.

Clients and those shopping for new coverage can review rates by workers comp class code and compare the state fund rates to three competitive insurance carriers Enforce represents. These rate charts give business owners a good idea of how the rates compare with their existing policy and can help them make an informed decision on their coverage.

New York business owners must have worker’s compensation insurance in place to protect employees in the event of a work-related injury or illness. The cost of this coverage can be significant, so it’s essential to shop around and compare rates from different carriers to ensure the company gets the best price possible.

Enforce Coverage Group is passionate about helping business owners get competitive pricing on their worker’s comp insurance policies. The team of experienced insurance brokers work with business owners to find the right coverage at the most competitive rates. The firm has access to some of the best carriers in the state and can provide businesses with multiple quotes to compare.

Contact Info:

Name: Pat Ryder

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Enforce Coverage Group LLC

Address: 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, New York 10119, United States

Phone: +1-212-947-4298

Website: https://www.enforcecoveragegroup.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143579