Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited, Pioneer in Sustainable Circular Economy Solutions, Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Combine with Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GENQ)

Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited (“ESG”) and Genesis Unicorn Capital Limited (“GENQ”) Enter into a Merger Agreement

Combination values the combined company, to be renamed ESGL Holdings Limited, at an implied pro forma enterprise value of $161.25 million (assuming no redemptions in connection with the transaction)

ESG is a circular economy solutions pioneer in Singapore. ESG restores and regenerates industrial waste into sustainable circular products, in partnership with companies to achieve their sustainability goals

With operations in Singapore, we believe ESG will have a geographic coverage advantage for expanding into the ASEAN market as Singapore aims to be a leading regional center for developing new sustainability solutions as part of its 2050 Green Plan. The inception of the ASEAN circular economy framework should further accelerate cross border expansion opportunities

The combined company will be named ESGL Holdings Limited and will apply for listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker ESGL

ESG’s CEO and Chairman, Leng Chuang Quek, and the existing ESG management team to lead the combined company

New York, NY, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited (“ESG”), a provider of sustainable waste solutions, and Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GENQ), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that upon closing will result in ESG becoming a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. After closing, the combined entity, ESGL Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (“ESGL”), is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ESGL. The transaction reflects an estimated pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $161.25 million (assuming no redemptions in connection with the transaction).

Leng Chuang Quek, CEO and Chairman of ESG, commented, “The partnership we announced with GENQ today is a remarkable milestone in ESG’s sustainability and circularity journey. We believe the GENQ board’s recognition of our ambition through this merger will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our reach into Southeast Asia, and continue to build on our disruptive solutions for the circular economy. This is an exciting time for the ESG team, our partners and everyone else who believes that the circular economy is a critical pillar to support and accelerate towards becoming a net zero region.”



Dr. Adeoye Olukotun, CEO of GENQ, added, “ESG is a pioneer in terms of anchoring its waste treatment business around the core concepts of circularity and sustainability. Leveraging on the Singapore government’s push towards net zero emissions by 2050, we believe ESG is well-poised to ride the wave of the country’s push towards its sustainability and carbon reductions targets. We look forward to working with the ESG team in achieving their aim of becoming a market leader in the circularity and sustainability space in Singapore and the larger Southeast Asian markets.”

As part of the deal, ESG will retain its experienced management team, led by CEO and Chairman Leng Chuang Quek. The board of directors of the combined company will consist of six directors, of whom one individual will be designated by GENQ and of whom five individuals will be designated by ESG.

Transaction Overview

Upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, (a) GENQ will be merged with and into ESGL (the “Redomestication Merger”), with ESGL surviving the Redomestication Merger, and (b) ESGH Merger Sub Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of ESGL (“Merger Sub”), will be merged with and into ESG (the “Acquisition Merger”), with ESG surviving the Acquisition Merger as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of ESGL (collectively, the “Business Combination”). Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, the aggregate consideration to be paid at the closing of the Business Combination to existing shareholders of ESG is $75,000,000 less certain transaction costs, the net cash debt of ESG as of the closing and an estimate of the working capital adjustment described below (the “Merger Consideration”), which will be paid in newly issued ordinary shares of ESGL at a deemed price of $10.00 per share. The Merger Consideration otherwise payable at the closing of the Business Combination to ESG shareholders shall be reduced by 375,000 ordinary shares of ESGL (the “Holdback Amount”). Following the final determination of the working capital amount at closing compared to the target working capital amount of $3,500,000, the Merger Consideration shall be adjusted accordingly based on the working capital adjustment provisions contained in the merger agreement, with each ESG shareholder receiving its pro rata share of the Holdback Amount, if any.

The Business Combination has been approved by the boards of directors of each of GENQ and ESG. The Business Combination will require the approval of the shareholders of GENQ and ESG and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which Registration Statement will also include a proxy statement of GENQ being filed with and cleared by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Additional information about the proposed Business Combination, including a copy of the merger agreement, will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by GENQ with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and at www.sec.gov .

Advisors

ARC Group Limited is acting as sole financial and M&A advisor to ESG. Saul Ewing LLP is acting as US legal counsel to ESG. Taylor Wessing and Altum Law Corporation are acting as legal counsel to ESG in international and Singapore law, respectively. MSPC Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, A Professional Corporation, serves as ESG’s auditor.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as capital markets advisor to GENQ. Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as US legal counsel to GENQ. Marshall & Stevens Transaction Advisory Services LLC is acting as the fairness opinion provider to the board of directors of GENQ.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (“GENQ”) is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. On February 17, 2022, GENQ consummated its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 8,625,000 units (including an additional 1,125,000 units pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters over-allotment option) at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of Class A common stock and one warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds of the IPO, including the over-allotment, were $86,250,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, served as the sole book-running manager of the IPO.

