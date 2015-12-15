Envision Physician Services and Qure.ai Sponsor AI After Dark – An Artificial Intelligence Symposium Featuring Renowned International Radiologists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envision Physician Services (part of Envision Healthcare Corporation), a leading national medical group, and Qure.ai, a prominent global artificial intelligence company, are sponsoring AI After Dark, the annual intellectual gathering of clinical and industry leaders regarding the use of innovative technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), in the delivery of high-quality patient care.

More than 100 radiologists and diverse healthcare professionals from around the world will come together to discuss the current state and future of AI in radiology. It is being held as a complementary event to the Radiological Society of North America 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2022) in Chicago. Radiology professionals from across the globe can watch the live discussion here on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

“We are thrilled to facilitate this highly regarded event, which brings together leaders in radiology to discuss AI with a clinical and philosophical approach while fostering thought leadership and camaraderie,” said Dr. Samir Shah, Chief Clinical Officer of Teleradiology and Senior Vice President of Radiology at Envision Physician Services. “This is a truly transformative time in medicine. Physicians are able to harness technology and AI like never before to improve high-quality, patient-centered care. As our national medical group continues expanding our use of AI, we remain focused on providing patients the most timely and clinically appropriate care while improving patient outcomes and safety and sharing best practices with the broader radiology community.”

“We at Qure.ai strongly believe that radiologists and clinicians are at the heart of our innovations, and our solutions serve them and the patients alike,” said Prashant Warier, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Qure.ai. “Therefore, AI After Dark is an optimal setting where we bring together the best minds in radiology and AI to discuss and deliberate some pressing concerns and celebrate impressive wins from the field.”

The moderator, Dr. Saurabh Jha from the University of Pennsylvania, explained why the event has few parallels. “AI After Dark is unique. The discussants are the audience themselves and not a panel of experts. We’ll have cross-talk between diverse stakeholders, such as tech CEOs and practicing radiologists. It’s like a board meeting for all of radiology. This is rare.”

“AI After Dark brings together visionary minds from several areas within healthcare, including world-renowned academic centers and leading private practices, with innovators in industry and investment capital,” added the host, Dr. Ajay Kohli, from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “The variety of thought at prior AI After Dark events has led to several meaningful relationships between clinical medicine and industry leaders. We are excited to partner with Envision and Qure.ai for this year’s AI After Dark.”

Envision Physician Services is a leading multispecialty medical group and healthcare service team specializing in anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, surgical services and women’s and children’s health services. Its clinical leadership guides evidence-based practices to deliver integrated, cost-effective care and improve patient outcomes. Envision Physician Services partners with facilities across the country and employs or contracts more than 25,000 clinicians. To learn more about Envision Physician Services, a division of Envision Healthcare Corporation, visit www.EnvisionPhysicianServices.com.

Qure.ai is a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution provider that is disrupting the radiology ‘status quo’ by enhancing imaging accuracy and improving health outcomes with the assistance of machine-supported tools. Qure.ai taps deep learning technology to provide automated interpretation of radiology examinations like X-rays, CTs, Ultrasounds and MRI scans for time and resource-strapped medical imaging professionals—enabling faster diagnosis and speed to treatment. Qure.ai is helping to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients worldwide.

AI After Dark is an annual intellectual gathering, bringing together leading minds in clinical medicine, industry as well as investment capital, to explore the use of innovative technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), in healthcare. Moderated by Dr. Saurabh Jha and Dr. Ajay Kohli, this invite only, curated event brings together diverse minds to foster meaningful collaborations.

