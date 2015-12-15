A new partnership launched by Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts is helping business owners claim their maximum allowable Employee Retention Credit rebates, which may be up to $26,000 per employee.

Englewood, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts have launched a new rebate application service to help small and medium-sized businesses claim tax credits through the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program.

More information about ERTC rebates, eligibility, and applications can be found at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com

ERTC Grant Payroll Tax Rebate Application Service Launched By Let Hutch Help

The rebate program helps employers to take advantage of several amendments to the ERTC program that have increased the maximum amount employers can claim and expanded the eligibility requirements. To qualify for the new rebate application, employers must have had between 5 and 500 W-2 employees during 2020 and 2021, excluding family members and owners, and had their businesses affected by the pandemic.

The new program allows employers to claim rebates even if they have already enrolled in and received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Unlike the PPP, ERTC rebates are not a loan. Rebates claimed through the new service will never require repayment and have no restrictions on how they can be spent.

Employers whose businesses suffered significant financial losses during the pandemic shut their doors due to government orders such as a lockdown, or had to operate at a reduced capacity, may be able to claim up to $26,000 per employee with the new rebate service.

Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts have included a no-cost, no-obligation eligibility assessment on the website to help employers determine if they qualify. The assessment is available to all small and medium-sized businesses, including startups and non-profit organizations, and uses four simple yes or no questions to determine if a business may qualify for rebates.

Business owners can also enroll in a new informative webinar from the CEO of Bottomline Concepts, Josh Fox, to learn more about the program. The new webinar is available at no cost, and includes details about changes to the ERTC program, claiming rebates with PPP loans, and how much a business may be able to claim.

The new rebate service includes no up-front fees and no risk. Businesses will not be charged until after their applications have been approved and their rebates received. Any business that does not qualify for or receive rebates will not be charged.

More information about the ERTC webinar with Bottomline Concepts CEO, Josh Fox, can be found at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com/webinar-registration

