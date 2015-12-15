ERTC Grant Payroll Tax Rebate Application Service Launched By Let Hutch Help

A new partnership launched by Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts is helping business owners claim their maximum allowable Employee Retention Credit rebates, which may be up to $26,000 per employee.

Englewood, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts have launched a new rebate application service to help small and medium-sized businesses claim tax credits through the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program.

More information about ERTC rebates, eligibility, and applications can be found at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/142925_5826452c74125ba1_001.jpg

ERTC Grant Payroll Tax Rebate Application Service Launched By Let Hutch Help

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/142925_5826452c74125ba1_001full.jpg

The rebate program helps employers to take advantage of several amendments to the ERTC program that have increased the maximum amount employers can claim and expanded the eligibility requirements. To qualify for the new rebate application, employers must have had between 5 and 500 W-2 employees during 2020 and 2021, excluding family members and owners, and had their businesses affected by the pandemic.

The new program allows employers to claim rebates even if they have already enrolled in and received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Unlike the PPP, ERTC rebates are not a loan. Rebates claimed through the new service will never require repayment and have no restrictions on how they can be spent.

Employers whose businesses suffered significant financial losses during the pandemic shut their doors due to government orders such as a lockdown, or had to operate at a reduced capacity, may be able to claim up to $26,000 per employee with the new rebate service.

Let Hutch Help and Bottomline Concepts have included a no-cost, no-obligation eligibility assessment on the website to help employers determine if they qualify. The assessment is available to all small and medium-sized businesses, including startups and non-profit organizations, and uses four simple yes or no questions to determine if a business may qualify for rebates.

Business owners can also enroll in a new informative webinar from the CEO of Bottomline Concepts, Josh Fox, to learn more about the program. The new webinar is available at no cost, and includes details about changes to the ERTC program, claiming rebates with PPP loans, and how much a business may be able to claim.

The new rebate service includes no up-front fees and no risk. Businesses will not be charged until after their applications have been approved and their rebates received. Any business that does not qualify for or receive rebates will not be charged.

More information about the ERTC webinar with Bottomline Concepts CEO, Josh Fox, can be found at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com/webinar-registration

Contact Info:
Name: Ryan Hutchison
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Let Hutch Help LLC
Address: 3531 S Logan St D334, Englewood, Colorado 80113, United States
Website: https://www.lethutchhelp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142925

Related Stories

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression in The New England Journal of Medicine

CENTOGENE Launches Rare and Neurodegenerative Disease Biodata Network

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on November 10 at 4pm CET (10am ET) to Present Third Quarter Results for 2022

Web3 Domain Alliance Launches To Protect Users’ Digital Identities

First Nations Engagement is Vital to Indigenous Businesses and a Successful Mining Supply Chain

Jagat Announces Launch of Next-Gen Social Platform to Introduce Indonesia’s Virtual Future Capital Nusantara

You may have missed

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression in The New England Journal of Medicine

CENTOGENE Launches Rare and Neurodegenerative Disease Biodata Network

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on November 10 at 4pm CET (10am ET) to Present Third Quarter Results for 2022

Web3 Domain Alliance Launches To Protect Users’ Digital Identities

ERTC Grant Payroll Tax Rebate Application Service Launched By Let Hutch Help

error: Content is protected !!