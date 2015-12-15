Fandifi Announces Platform Launch Date of November 10

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that sign-ups for Fandifi’s Beta Launch have been completed and the Fandifi platform will go live on November 10, 2022.

Fandifi has succeeded with its organic beta sign-up campaigns achieving results that exceeded expectations. The Company reached its target sign up number while spending only half of the budgeted amount. Using psychographic marketing techniques and simple contests to generate impressions and sign ups, Fandifi accomplished significant growth in followers across the spectrum of the Company’s social platforms and sign-ups for the Fandifi platform itself. Targeting North American and European markets and players, the Company has been able to establish a baseline CPA (cost per acquisition) and is confident that moving forward meaningful efficiencies can be realized towards lowering CPA using lessons learned in the current campaigns and out-reach processes.

“The purpose of the campaign was to establish some baseline ROI on organic user acquisition. We have exceeded our expectation with respect to those costs and will start scaling those programs up once the 30-day beta is completed. The platform Beta will be live November 10, where-in we will gather initial user feedback to implement alongside feedback from our prospective partners, who are evaluating the beta as we speak,” states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com, an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

