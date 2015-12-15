Fivetran and Oldcastle Infrastructure Win Ventana Research’s 2022 Digital Leadership Award

Data category award win cites return on investment totaling multiple millions of dollars

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in modern data integration, has won Ventana Research’s 2022 Digital Leadership Award in the category of data for driving business transformation with Oldcastle Infrastructure, the leading building materials business in the world. This award recognizes the organization and technology that best exemplifies leadership in big data and related technologies for supporting data and information management-related needs.

Oldcastle Infrastructure, a CRH company, is an industry leader in engineered building solutions offering more than 16,000 pipe, precast, stormwater, enclosure and building accessory products. To utilize data more effectively and generate comprehensive business insights, Oldcastle selected Fivetran as its data integration partner. ROI for the system in the last 12 months is estimated to be multiple millions of dollars in terms of cost savings, increased margins, and improved sales.

“Oldcastle is thrilled to be recognized by Ventana for our work with Fivetran,” said Nick Heigerick, Head of Advanced Analytics at Oldcastle Infrastructure. “The use of Fivetran changed the way Oldcastle Infrastructure thinks about data – it’s an asset, not just a by-product of a process. By delivering cross-company metrics across the entire organization, we have been able to realize multimillion-dollar ROI year over year. We could not be happier with our partnership with Fivetran and the results, and are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

The Ventana Research Digital Leadership awards spotlight the individuals and organizations that have utilized and championed modernization and transformation across their people, processes, information, and technology to grow their business and industry market potential.

As part of the grading process and methodology, the Ventana awards team examined case studies and submissions to evaluate the organization’s use of people, processes, information, and technology to the impact and performance that resulted from the use of technology. The examination of best practices and methods used, the degree of team involvement, and the project’s business impact and value. This year’s nominations crossed many industries and different-sized organizations.

“Congratulations to Nick Heigerick and Oldcastle Infrastructure using Fivetran for receiving the 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award in data,” said Matt Aslett, VP & Research Director at Ventana Research. “Turning data into business insight is a key element of any digital transformation initiative, helping to deliver efficiency improvements and competitive differentiation. Oldcastle’s use of Fivetran illustrates that investment in new data and analytics technology can have a profound impact on overall business strategy, overcoming entrenched organizational and cultural inefficiencies to deliver time and cost savings, as well as improved margins and sales.”

To learn more about Fivetran’s work with Oldcastle Infrastructure, visit here.

About Fivetran

Fivetran is the global leader in modern data integration. Our mission is to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity. Built for the cloud, Fivetran enables data teams to effortlessly centralize and transform data from hundreds of SaaS and on-prem data sources into high-performance cloud destinations. Fast-moving startups to the world’s largest companies use Fivetran to accelerate modern analytics and operational efficiency, fueling data-driven business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetran.com.

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research provides insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops, and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information, and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research, plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers, means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients and increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost, and risk.

Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and market coverage in the industry – business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from our insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners globally. Our views and analyses are distributed through our blogs and on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn how Ventana Research can help advance the maturity of your organization’s use of information and technology through our consulting, advisory, research, and education services, please visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

