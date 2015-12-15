Forbright Bank Provides Financing to Two Solar Parks in Puerto Rico

Forbright’s lead financing helps support the goal of transitioning 40% of the island’s energy to renewable sources by 2025

CHEVY CHASE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forbright Bank, a nationwide full-service bank that is helping accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, has successfully raised and syndicated debt facilities for Infinigen Renewables, a subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, L.P., (together with its affiliates, “ArcLight”).

Infinigen owns and operates two solar parks in Puerto Rico – Oriana in Isabela, PR and Horizon in Salinas, PR. The solar parks provide total generation capacity of 73MW. Both assets are fully contracted under 20+ year term power purchase contracts with the country’s utility – Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

Transitioning to sustainable solar resources is essential for Puerto Rico to enhance safety, reliability, and lower the cost of power. Under Puerto Rico law (Act 17), PREPA must meet a 40% renewable generation goal by 2025 scaling up to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As of 2021, only 3% of the country’s energy was generated by renewables with the rest of the distributed energy powered by higher cost imported oil, coal, and fracked gas. The Forbright financed solar projects help to progress the island’s energy revolution which will provide for cleaner, more storm resilient, and localized power generation.

“This financing is another example of the role Forbright plays in speeding the transition to a cleaner economy,” said Don Cole, CEO of Forbright Bank. “Supporting ArcLight and its Infinigen solar platform is a key part of Forbright’s mission to finance companies taking action to decarbonize the economy.”

Forbright Bank is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy by providing financing for projects and technologies that support decarbonization and sustainability. Forbright has committed to dedicating half its portfolio by 2025 to financing the companies, investors, and innovators – like Infinigen – taking action to increase sustainability and shift to a lower-carbon economy.

“Infinigen and ArcLight are pleased to partner with Forbright Bank on this transaction,” stated Gavin Danaher, Partner at ArcLight. “The relationship with Forbright provides us an opportunity to partner with companies that not only contribute to a lower carbon future, but also have a deep understanding of renewable financings. Forbright and its syndicate partners provided Infinigen capital that will allow the Infinigen platform to develop additional solar projects in Puerto Rico.”

Forbright acted as First Lien Administrative Agent, Offshore Collateral Agent and Lender and was joined by Generate and Banco Popular as First Lien Lenders in the transaction.

About Infinigen:

Infinigen Renewables is an ArcLight backed platform focused on utility-scale solar and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. The platform includes a dedicated operating and asset management team positioned to develop and operate renewable opportunities in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. To learn everything about Infinigen Renewables, please visit www.infinigenrenewables.com.

About ArcLight Capital Partners:

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is a leading private equity firm focused on energy, infrastructure and energy transition with a successful long-term track record. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based approach to investing across the power, renewables, infrastructure and broader energy value chain. Through its large infrastructure portfolio, ArcLight invests in companies that provide decarbonizing energy solutions with a strong focus on ESG, including providing access to reliable and affordable energy resources through safe and environmentally responsible operations. Based in Boston, the firm’s investment team employs a value-added investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm’s approximately 1,800-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

About Forbright Bank:

Forbright Bank (www.forbrightbank.com), Member FDIC, is a full-service bank, commercial lender, and asset manager headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, that is committed to accelerating the transition to a sustainable, clean energy economy by financing the companies, investors, and innovators driving that change. With approximately $9 billion of owned and managed assets, the Bank provides specialty lending and banking services to clients across the United States. Its lending divisions provide nationwide products, including customized real estate loans, working capital, warehouse lines of credit, and forward loan purchase agreements. The Bank provides real estate loans, mortgage loans, and other business loans, as well as sophisticated and competitive deposit products.

