FOXO Technologies Announces Filing of Form 10-Q for the Third Quarter 2022

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that the Company has filed its Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company initially delayed its filing of Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2022, which was originally expected on November 14, 2022, to review the accounting treatment of certain warrants and Series A Preferred Stock. The Company concluded the accounting treatment was appropriate and timely filed the Form 10-Q within the extension period.

“2022 has been a year full of challenges, a year both momentous and extraordinary,” said Tyler Danielson, interim CEO and Chief Technologies Officer of FOXO Technologies. “We have withstood challenging macro conditions, an interesting life insurance market as well as a market downturn. Facing the complex dynamics, FOXO has managed to build out our first release of the Longevity Report, configured an automated epigenetic testing system, and worked on integrations to our partner’s systems of which we have two. We continue to focus on building a strong technical foundation. We are building this in such a way that quality, adaptability, and speed to market are our core tenants. With this strong base, we will be able to quickly adapt to our consumer’s expectations of great user experience as well as work with our partners and their differing and changing technologies. All the while we continue to innovate on our technologies that support epigenetic testing and the automation of our internal systems which are helping move the science forward. As a company that is still very much a startup in many ways, we have a lot of goals we want to achieve in the near future that might require us to evolve or pivot. We continue to evaluate our internal hypotheses to know what we are building for our market is what makes our customers the most satisfied. With access to many more agents, great partnerships, and amazing technology I feel confident in the value we will provide to our shareholders.”

As a result of its delayed filing, the company has decided to forego its previously planned third quarter 2022 earnings and business update call and will instead look to host a fourth quarter 2022 earnings and business update call at a later date. The Company will communicate details when appropriate.

FOXO is a technology platform company focused on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. FOXO’s epigenetic technology applies AI to DNA methylation to identify molecular biomarkers of human health and aging. FOXO seeks to modernize the life insurance industry by simplifying the consumer underwriting journey with saliva-based biomarkers and enhancing life insurance’s consumer value proposition with the FOXO Longevity Report™. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com. For more information about FOXO LIFE, visit www.foxolife.com. For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors/.

FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,454 $ 6,856 Supplies 2,057 295 Prepaid expenses 511 444 Prepaid consulting fees 4,758 – Other current assets 20 23 Total current assets 17,800 7,618 Property and equipment, net 136 187 Intangible assets 2,071 191 Investments 100 100 Reinsurance recoverables 18,754 19,463 Cloud computing arrangements 4,709 2,745 Forward purchase collateral 27,919 – Total assets $ 71,489 $ 30,304 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,706 $ 3,456 Related party payable 500 – Shares payable 384 – Parallel run advance 256 – Accrued and other liabilities 504 402 Forward purchase put derivative 1,284 – Forward purchase collateral derivative 27,378 – Related party convertible debentures – 9,967 Convertible debentures – 22,236 Total current liabilities 33,012 36,061 Warrant liability 1,038 – Long term debt 2,918 – Policy reserves 18,754 19,463 Total liabilities 55,722 55,524 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2022 – – Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 33,027,830 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 3 – Undesignated preferred stock, $.00001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) – – Non-redeemable preferred stock series A, $.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 – 21,854 Common stock class A, $.00001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 30,208 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) – – Common stock class B, $.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) – – Additional paid-in capital 144,672 4,902 Accumulated deficit (128,908 ) (51,976 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 15,767 (25,220 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 71,489 $ 30,304

FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 14 $ 31 $ 93 $ 93 Operating expenses: Research and development 558 1,665 2,160 4,321 Selling, general and administrative 8,269 2,721 17,239 7,640 Total operating expenses 8,827 4,386 19,399 11,961 Loss from operations (8,813 ) (4,355 ) (19,306 ) (11,868 ) Non-cash change in fair value of convertible debentures (3,697 ) (22,571 ) (28,180 ) (24,890 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,349 – 1,349 – Change in fair value of forward purchase put derivative (1,284 ) – (1,284 ) – Change in fair value of forward purchase collateral derivative (27,378 ) – (27,378 ) – Other expense (779 ) (2 ) (883 ) (31 ) Interest expense (424 ) (313 ) (1,250 ) (825 ) Total other expense (32,213 ) (22,886 ) (57,626 ) (25,746 ) Loss before income taxes (41,026 ) (27,241 ) (76,932 ) (37,614 ) Provision for income taxes – – – – Net loss $ (41,026 ) $ (27,241 ) $ (76,932 ) $ (37,614 ) Net loss per Class A common stock, basic and diluted $ (6.70 ) $ (4.68 ) $ (12.88 ) $ (6.47 )

FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) FOXO Technologies Operating Company FOXO Technologies Inc. Stockholder Subscription Receivable Series A Preferred Stock Common Stock (Class A) Common Stock (Class B) Common Stock (Class A) Additional Paid-in-Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Balance, June 30, 2021 $ (1,250 ) 8,000,000 $ 21,854 30,000 $ – 2,000,000 $ – – $ – $ 4,447 $ (23,861 ) $ 1,190 Net loss – – – – – – – – – – (27,241 ) (27,241 ) Lease contributions – – – – – – – – – 137 – 137 Equity-based compensation – – – – – – – – – 45 – 45 Subscriptions received 1,250 – – – – – – – – – – 1,250 Balance, September 30, 2021 $ – 8,000,000 $ 21,854 30,000 $ – 2,000,000 $ – – $ – $ 4,629 $ (51,102 ) $ (24,619 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Balance, December 31, 2020 $ (3,750 ) 8,000,000 $ 21,854 – $ – 2,000,000 $ – – $ – $ 4,104 $ (13,488 ) $ 8,720 Net loss – – – – – – – – – – (37,614 ) (37,614 ) Lease contributions – – – – – – – – – 410 – 410 Equity-based compensation – – – – – – – – – 102 – 102 Subscriptions received 3,750 – – – – – – – – – – 3,750 Warrants issued – – – – – – – – – 13 – 13 Issuance of shares for restricted stock – – – 30,000 – – – – – – – – Balance, September 30, 2021 $ – 8,000,000 $ 21,854 30,000 $ – 2,000,000 $ – – $ – $ 4,629 $ (51,102 ) $ (24,619 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance, June 30, 2022 $ – 8,000,000 $ 21,854 1,545,154 $ – 2,000,000 $ – – $ – $ 12,026 $ (87,882 ) $ (54,002 ) Activity prior to the business combination: Net loss – – – – – – – – – – (9,531 ) (9,531 ) Equity-based compensation – – – – – – – – – 211 – 211 Effects of the business combination: – Conversion of Series A Preferred Stock – (8,000,000 ) (21,854 ) 8,000,000 – – – – – 21,854 – – Conversion of Bridge Loans – – – 15,172,729 – – – – – 88,975 – 88,975 Conversion of Class B Common Stock – – – 2,000,000 – (2,000,000 ) – – – – – – Conversion of existing Class A Common Stock – – – (26,717,883 ) – – – 15,518,705 1 – – 1 Reverse recapitalization – – – – – – – 8,143,649 1 19,677 – 19,678 Activity after the business combination: – – – – – – – – – – – Net loss – – – – – – – – – – (31,495 ) (31,495 ) Equity-based compensation – – – – – – – 9,175,000 1 329 – 330 Cantor Commitment Fee – – – – – – – 190,476 – 1,600 – 1,600 Balance, September 30, 2022 $ – – $ – – $ – – $ – 33,027,830 $ 3 $ 144,672 $ (128,908 ) $ 15,767 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance, December 31, 2021 $ – 8,000,000 $ 21,854 30,208 $ – 2,000,000 $ – – $ – $ 4,902 $ (51,976 ) $ (25,220 ) Activity prior to the business combination: Net loss – – – – – – – – – – (45,437 ) (45,437 ) Lease contributions – – – – – – – – – 225 – 225 Equity-based compensation – – – – – – – – – 717 – 717 Warrant repurchase – – – – – – – – – (507 ) – (507 ) Issuance of shares for exercised stock options – – – 14,946 – – – – – – – – Issuance of shares for consulting agreement – – – 1,500,000 – – – – – 6,900 – 6,900 Effects of the business combination: Conversion of Series A Preferred Stock – (8,000,000 ) (21,854 ) 8,000,000 – – – – – 21,854 – – Conversion of Bridge Loans – – – 15,172,729 – – – – – 88,975 – 88,975 Conversion of Class B Common Stock – – – 2,000,000 – (2,000,000 ) – – – – – – Conversion of existing Class A Common Stock – – – (26,717,883 ) – – – 15,518,705 1 – – 1 Reverse recapitalization – – – – – – – 8,143,649 1 19,677 – 19,678 Activity after the business combination: Net loss – – – – – – – – – – (31,495 ) (31,495 ) Equity-based compensation – – – – – – – 9,175,000 1 329 – 330 Cantor Commitment Fee – – – – – – – 190,476 – 1,600 – 1,600 Balance, September 30, 2022 $ – – $ – – $ – – $ – 33,027,830 $ 3 $ 144,672 $ (128,908 ) $ 15,767

FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (76,932 ) $ (37,614 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 159 71 Equity-based compensation 1,002 8 Cantor commitment fee 1,600 – Amortization of consulting fees 2,954 – Change in fair value of convertible debentures 28,180 24,890 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement collateral derivative 27,378 – Change in fair value of warrants (1,349 ) – Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put derivative 1,284 – Conversion of accrued interest 593 – Contributions in the form of rent payments 225 410 Amortization of right-of-use assets 20 – Accretion of operating lease liabilities (20 ) – Recognition of prepaid offering costs upon election of fair value option 107 – Accretion of interest earned on investment in convertible promissory note – (26 ) Other – 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Supplies (1,762 ) (296 ) Prepaid expenses, consulting fees, and other current assets (1,002 ) 55 Cloud computing arrangements (1,941 ) (1,701 ) Reinsurance recoverables 709 88 Accounts payable (489 ) 2,247 Accrued and other liabilities 761 197 Policy reserves (709 ) (88 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,232 ) (11,746 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (108 ) (73 ) Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired – (63 ) Development of internal use software (1,622 ) (9 ) Acquisition of convertible promissory note – (50 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,730 ) (195 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of related party convertible debentures – 3,250 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures 28,000 7,250 Warrant repurchase (507 ) – Senior PIK Notes proceeds 3,458 – Reverse recapitalization proceeds 23,226 – Forward purchase agreement escrow (29,135 ) – Forward purchase agreement proceeds 484 – Forward purchase agreement collateral release to Meteora 733 – Deferred offering costs (539 ) – Related party promissory note (1,160 ) – Proceeds received from stockholder subscription receivable – 3,750 Net cash provided by financing activities 24,560 14,250 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,598 2,309 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,856 8,123 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,454 $ 10,432 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of phantom equity to stock options $ – $ 54 Conversion of debt $ 88,382 $ – Conversion of preferred stock $ 21,854 $ – Accrued internal use software $ 239 $ –

