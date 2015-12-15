Fresh Tracks Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on November 10, 2022

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fresh Tracks Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRTX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company aiming to disrupt existing treatment paradigms by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 10th. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST that same day to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and provide the conference ID number: 13732536. To access the live audio webcast, please go to the Investors section of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.frtx.com/events. A replay will be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for approximately 90 days.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives through the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline aims to disrupt existing treatment paradigms and features several new molecular entities that inhibit novel targets with first-in-class potential for autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. Fresh Tracks’ executive management team and board of directors have a proven track record of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical and biotech companies that successfully developed and/or launched first-in-class products, some of which have achieved iconic status, including Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta®, Juvederm®, Pluvicto®, and sofpironium bromide. The Company’s strategy is to align this experience and clear vision to explore beyond the limitations of current therapies by identifying, pursuing, and developing next-generation therapeutics that can be groundbreaking in their ability to help millions of people struggling with autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. For more information, visit https://www.frtx.com/.