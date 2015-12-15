Frost & Sullivan Presents Netcracker With Global OSS/BSS Technology Leader and Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Company of the Year Awards

Netcracker Recognized for Driving Adoption of Innovative Technologies, Successful Deployments Around the World and Leadership in 5G, Cloud and Automation

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Technology Innovation Leader award for Global OSS/BSS and the 2022 Company of the Year award for Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS. The dual awards recognize Netcracker’s leadership and world-class technological innovation as communications service providers (CSPs) look to digital transformation to enhance the customer experience, lower costs and drive new revenue.

The analyst firm cited numerous reasons for the accolades, including driving innovation in areas such as OSS, RAN, private 5G networks and multi-cloud, which are delivering tangible results to CSPs as they look to new business model monetization and improved experiences for customers. In addition, Frost & Sullivan pointed to the many customers around the world that Netcracker’s BSS and OSS solutions have made a demonstrable positive impact for, including Virgin Media O2, Zain Saudi Arabia, Vodafone Oman, Telenet, Globe Telecom, T-Mobile, Etisalat, Deutsche Telekom and Sky New Zealand.

“Netcracker’s 5G, cloud, and digital OSS/BSS service offerings have collectively helped CSPs drive the adoption of more innovative technologies, such as for the digital economy, by equipping them with the speed, flexibility and expertise needed to capitalize on rapidly evolving and emerging technologies, including 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and industry automation,” said Mei Lee Quah, Associate Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “Netcracker combines extensive expertise, both internally and from its parent company, NEC, to drive innovation in the areas of OSS, RAN and cloud, which competitors will find hard to replicate easily because they rely on partners’ expertise to achieve the same thing.”

“Receiving these awards from a well-respected analyst firm like Frost & Sullivan means a great deal to us,” said Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. “We are working with many customers around the world, including the Asia-Pacific region – on large-scale digital transformation programs, BSS/OSS consolidation and creation and support of new business models – so these awards are a truly meaningful recognition of our efforts.”

