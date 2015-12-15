Gulf Xellence to Host World ESG Summit in Dubai, UAE, 21st-23rd February 2023

Leading the future through Environmentally Sustainable Growth

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2022) – The World Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Summit will magnify the ground reality and allow all stakeholders to urge for methodologies to minimize or evade carbon emissions through a practical approach. Focusing on insightful sessions, valuable discussions, and fruitful networking to redefine the current approach and adopt the most impactful ways of incorporating ESG on priority. ESG has become a game changer for many companies as the world of business pivots towards sustainability for their survival. Managing ESG issues is critical for public and private sector globally. Not only are investors, customers, and other stakeholders demanding lower carbon emissions, but also organizations that are not taking a holistic approach to sustainability will also fall behind. In this global Summit, best practices to identify, measure, report on and manage ESG and climate-related risks will be discussed and those attending will hear practical lessons which can immediately be applied in their organizations. High-level speakers will engage in insightful keynotes, panel discussions and interactive networking sessions with a focus on defining opportunities and commitments for supporting ESG through business, investment, and cross-sector collaboration.

This three-day Summit will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 21st to 23rd 2023 and is a dedicated attempt to one-roof for investors, stakeholders, customers, and green economy enthusiasts from all over the globe.

KEY TOPICS:



ESG Overview: Road to Net-Zero 2050 opportunity & challenges

ESG regulations around the world

Impact investing

ESG for all-sustainable built environment

Circular economy goals

Sustainable finance: The next big step

Blue and green hydrogen

The role of hydrocarbon industry in Carbon Capture & Storage Success

ESG factors and business drivers: Separating out ESG factors

ESG challenges: Stakeholders’ perspectives

Climate policy and green agendas

The reliable journey toward decarbonization

Why the world needs sustainable development leaders

Accelerating the growth of the global green economy

ESG reporting

How to scale up the world’s circular economy?

The Net-Zero standard development process

TARGET AUDIENCE

All future-driven industry constituents are welcomed to attend this insightful Summit. The Summit’s objectives are to spread awareness about the subject and evaluate the quantum worth of emphasizing environmental, sustainability and governance.

Government

Financial Firms & Banks

Energy

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Circular Economy

Academia

Environmental Management

Media Companies

Venture Capital

Health Care & Cosmetics

SPONSOR: TRST01

SUPPORTING PARTNERS



UN Global COMPACT,

WORLD Green Building Council,

Clean Energy Business Council,

Society of Occupational Safety & Health,

Kuwait Society for Sustainable Energy,

Ajman University,

The ESG Foundation,

Arab – African Council For Integration And Development – AACID,

Sustainable development research and training institute,

GBCI (Green business certification inc.)

USGBC (U.S Green Building Council)

SPEAKERS

Ahmed Khalil –

Director – HSE BAPCO

Dr Waddah S Ghanem Al Hashmi

Honorary Chairman – Energy Institute – Middle East

Maryam Telmesani

Chair – United Nations Global Compact Network, Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi –

Chairman – Society of Occupational Safety & Health Taher Diab –

Senior Director, Strategy & Planning at The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy Ivano Iannelli –

Board Director ESG Foundation Catriona Brady –

Director of Strategy & Development – World Green Building Council Ahmed Samir Elbermbali –

Sustainability Market Leader – Middle East at Bureau Veritas ZEV Campaigns Lead at the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions Sara Al Ameri –

Diplomat at MOFAIC Member of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change Nadia Ibrahim –

Associate Director Sustainability Farnek Services LLC Dr. Wesam Al Madhoun –

Founder- Global Ambassadors of Sustainability Suad Al Hussain –

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Society for Sustainable Energy Rana Hajirasouli –

Founder – The Surpluss Dr. Rashed Mohamed Karkain

CEO/MD – Sustainable Development Research and Training Institute

Majd Fayyad

DSM Strategy & Policy Lead at Dubai Supreme Council of Energy

Deepthy K B

Regional Director, Market Development – GBCI Middle East

Prabir Mishra

CEO & Founder at TRST01

More Info:



For enquiries related to this event, please contact:

Gulf Xellence

Waqar Andrabi

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Exhibiting/ Administration/ Media

Event URL: https://worldesgsummit.com/

Registrations Event URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-esg-summit-dubai-tickets-443169982347

PR Contact:

[email protected]

http://zexprwire.com/

