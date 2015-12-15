Gulf Xellence to Host World ESG Summit in Dubai, UAE, 21st-23rd February 2023
Leading the future through Environmentally Sustainable Growth
Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2022) – The World Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Summit will magnify the ground reality and allow all stakeholders to urge for methodologies to minimize or evade carbon emissions through a practical approach. Focusing on insightful sessions, valuable discussions, and fruitful networking to redefine the current approach and adopt the most impactful ways of incorporating ESG on priority. ESG has become a game changer for many companies as the world of business pivots towards sustainability for their survival. Managing ESG issues is critical for public and private sector globally. Not only are investors, customers, and other stakeholders demanding lower carbon emissions, but also organizations that are not taking a holistic approach to sustainability will also fall behind. In this global Summit, best practices to identify, measure, report on and manage ESG and climate-related risks will be discussed and those attending will hear practical lessons which can immediately be applied in their organizations. High-level speakers will engage in insightful keynotes, panel discussions and interactive networking sessions with a focus on defining opportunities and commitments for supporting ESG through business, investment, and cross-sector collaboration.
Figure 1: World ESG Summit to be held in Dubai Feb 2023
This three-day Summit will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 21st to 23rd 2023 and is a dedicated attempt to one-roof for investors, stakeholders, customers, and green economy enthusiasts from all over the globe.
KEY TOPICS:
- ESG Overview: Road to Net-Zero 2050 opportunity & challenges
- ESG regulations around the world
- Impact investing
- ESG for all-sustainable built environment
- Circular economy goals
- Sustainable finance: The next big step
- Blue and green hydrogen
- The role of hydrocarbon industry in Carbon Capture & Storage Success
- ESG factors and business drivers: Separating out ESG factors
- ESG challenges: Stakeholders’ perspectives
- Climate policy and green agendas
- The reliable journey toward decarbonization
- Why the world needs sustainable development leaders
- Accelerating the growth of the global green economy
- ESG reporting
- How to scale up the world’s circular economy?
- The Net-Zero standard development process
TARGET AUDIENCE
All future-driven industry constituents are welcomed to attend this insightful Summit. The Summit’s objectives are to spread awareness about the subject and evaluate the quantum worth of emphasizing environmental, sustainability and governance.
- Government
- Financial Firms & Banks
- Energy
- Automotive Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Construction Industry
- Circular Economy
- Academia
- Environmental Management
- Media Companies
- Venture Capital
- Health Care & Cosmetics
SPONSOR: TRST01
Figure 2: Sponsor – TRST01
SUPPORTING PARTNERS
- UN Global COMPACT,
- WORLD Green Building Council,
- Clean Energy Business Council,
- Society of Occupational Safety & Health,
- Kuwait Society for Sustainable Energy,
- Ajman University,
- The ESG Foundation,
- Arab – African Council For Integration And Development – AACID,
- Sustainable development research and training institute,
- GBCI (Green business certification inc.)
- USGBC (U.S Green Building Council)
- ZEX PR WIRE
Figure 3: World ESG Summit – Supporting Partners
SPEAKERS
- Ahmed Khalil –
Director – HSE BAPCO
- Dr Waddah S Ghanem Al Hashmi
Honorary Chairman – Energy Institute – Middle East
- Maryam Telmesani
Chair – United Nations Global Compact Network, Saudi Arabia
- Abdullah Al-Ghamdi –
Chairman – Society of Occupational Safety & Health
- Taher Diab –
Senior Director, Strategy & Planning at The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy
- Ivano Iannelli –
Board Director ESG Foundation
- Catriona Brady –
Director of Strategy & Development – World Green Building Council
- Ahmed Samir Elbermbali –
Sustainability Market Leader – Middle East at Bureau Veritas ZEV Campaigns Lead at the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions
- Sara Al Ameri –
Diplomat at MOFAIC Member of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change
- Nadia Ibrahim –
Associate Director Sustainability Farnek Services LLC
- Dr. Wesam Al Madhoun –
Founder- Global Ambassadors of Sustainability
- Suad Al Hussain –
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Society for Sustainable Energy
- Rana Hajirasouli –
Founder – The Surpluss
- Dr. Rashed Mohamed Karkain
CEO/MD – Sustainable Development Research and Training Institute
- Majd Fayyad
DSM Strategy & Policy Lead at Dubai Supreme Council of Energy
- Deepthy K B
Regional Director, Market Development – GBCI Middle East
- Prabir Mishra
CEO & Founder at TRST01
More Info:
For enquiries related to this event, please contact:
Gulf Xellence
Waqar Andrabi
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Exhibiting/ Administration/ Media
Event URL: https://worldesgsummit.com/
Registrations Event URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-esg-summit-dubai-tickets-443169982347
PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
[email protected]
http://zexprwire.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143309