Harvard Bioscience Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) will announce its financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on November 8, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants who want to join the call and ask a question must register here. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number .

Participants who want to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website here.

Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings release and a related slide presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Harvard Bioscience’s website.

