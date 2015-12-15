HilleVax to Participate in November Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Securities 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day and the Stifel Healthcare Conference. HIL-214, HilleVax’s investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, and the related ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial NEST-IN1 will be topics of discussion at both events.

Guggenheim fireside chat details: Date:

Time:

Moderator:

HilleVax Participant: Monday, November 14, 2022

3:55 – 4:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Seamus Fernandez

Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Please contact your Guggenheim representative to access the session Stifel presentation details:

Date:

Time:

Moderator:

HilleVax Participant:

Webcast Link: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

8:35 – 9:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Stephen Willey

Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel74/hlvx/2126052

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

Contact:

Shane Maltbie

[email protected]

+1-617-213-5054