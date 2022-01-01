Honda to Begin Sales of All-new ZR-V SUV in April 2023

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales of the all-new SUV, the ZR-V, on April 21, 2023, at dealerships across Japan.

All-new ZR-V

The ZR-V was developed as a model which combines “practicality,” the core value of an SUV, “reliability” based on the latest safety features and passive safety performance, distinctive “design” with a strong presence and exhilarating and comfortable “driving experience,” all on a high level.

ZR-V product page: www.honda.co.jp/ZR-V/ (Japanese only)

Key features of ZR-V

The development concept of ZR-V – Unleash Your Potential – represents Honda’s desire to enable its customers to drive their vehicle “at the will of the driver,” providing a greater sense of confidence and helping liberate them to unleash their unique personality to try something new.

Packaging

By reducing the height difference from the heel point to the hip point, a sedan-like driving position was achieved, enhancing a sense of oneness between driver and vehicle.

Exhilarating visibility, which contributes to the ease of driving, was while focusing on three key points regarding the driver’s gaze/eye movement: “not to distract the flow,” “not to interrupt the flow” and “to make it easier to grasp changes in vehicle behavior.” Based on this approach, the basic design lines which enable the driver to more easily grasp the movement direction and overall orientation of the vehicle were applied both inside and outside the vehicle. A number of packaging technologies, including the use of these basic design lines, made the ZR-V easy to drive.

All-new ZR-V offers a variety of storage spaces, which feature both beautiful design and excellent user-friendliness, ensuring utility that accommodates various customer needs. The floor of the cargo area was designed as flat as possible, and a corrugated geometric pattern created through digital modeling design(1) was adopted on the sides for the first time for any Honda vehicle in Japan, achieving uniformity in design quality and functionality that make scratches less noticeable. Moreover, the power tailgate is standard equipment for all types of ZR-V.

Design

The exterior design features flowing proportions characterized by large, smooth surfaces that flow from front to rear.

The design of the front-fascia features a vertical grille, designed in concert with surrounding areas, and sharp-looking, wide-set headlights that flow horizontally. These features create a highly sophisticated expression, yet with stature and a strong presence.

The rear of the body is shaped to emphasize the vehicle’s wide tread by adding volume around the bottom of the body, with a smooth, upswept look.

The interior features an instrument panel that stretches out horizontally in a linear fashion. Moreover, the interior design features a functional and precise finish on all parts to accentuate the beauty of the form, creating a high-quality interior space. In addition, a high-deck center console between the driver and front passenger seats offers the right amount of “personal feeling” for both driver and front passenger.

Dynamics

As the value customers feel the most in this vehicle, the development team put the highest priority on providing a “greater sense of confidence and helping liberating customers” to enjoy by driving this vehicle “at the will of the driver.” To this end, the team strived to realize a driving experience with a sense of unity, as if the driver’s intentions are directly translated into vehicle behavior. Unnecessary vehicle movements and noises were thoroughly suppressed, and a high level and constant ground contact was secured to offer greater peace of mind for all occupants.

Powertrain

The hybrid model of the all-new ZR-V will be the first Honda SUV to be equipped with the Sport e:HEV(2) that combines a 2.0-liter direct injection engine that debuted on the Civic e:HEV and the advanced 2-motor hybrid system (e-CVT). By advancing both the hardware and control software, the new e:HEV further improved fuel economy, low emission performance and quietness compared to the previous version of e:HEV, while also realizing powerful acceleration comparable to a V6 3.0-liter engine, which is only possible with a motor-driven powertrain. The all-new ZR-V e:HEV will offer a high-quality, exhilarating driving experience in various driving situations including driving on city and suburban roads, highways and winding roads.

The Real-time AWD is available on all types, including both hybrid and gasoline variations. By optimizing distribution of front and rear driving force, the tires firmly grip the road surface, enabling the driver to feel great peace of mind even while driving on slippery surfaces such as snowy roads. Moreover, the increase in rear-wheel driving force enables the driver to start and accelerate with confidence even on snowy hills.

The driver can choose from four drive modes according to the driving situation: SPORT mode(3), NORMAL mode, ECON mode and SNOW mode. The ZR-V will be the first Honda SUV in Japan to feature SNOW mode, which suppresses the amount of driving force transmitted in response to depressing the accelerator pedal and supports the driver to achieve a smooth start and acceleration even on slippery road surfaces such as snowy roads.

Safety and Peace of Mind

Honda SENSING

All ZR-V models are equipped with the latest features of the Honda SENSING(4) safety and driver-assistive system. The front wide-view camera system features a wide-angle camera with an effective horizontal viewing angle of approximately 100 degrees and a high-speed image processing chip to enhance the detection accuracy of objects for Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and other applications. The sonar sensors mounted in four locations on both the front and rear bumpers detect objects such as exterior walls of buildings and glass at close range with a high level of accuracy, contributing to the suppression of false starts due mostly to the driver hitting the accelerator by mistake, as well as avoiding collisions. In addition, radar built into the rear bumper detects vehicles approaching from behind within 25 meters, and the system alerts the driver of the presence of a vehicle diagonally behind with indicators in the door mirror. This Blind Spot Information is a standard feature of Honda SENSING for the ZR-V.

List of Honda SENSING functions available for ZR-V (qualifies as the “Safety Sports Car S” defined by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.)

1) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

2) Collision Mitigation Throttle Control(5)

3) Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control(5)

4) Low Speed Brake Function (Low speed CMBS)

5) Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System

6) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System

7) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow

8) Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

9) Traffic Jam Assist

10) Lead Car Departure Notification System

11) Traffic Sign Recognition

12) Adaptive Driving Beam(6)

13) Auto High Beam Headlights (available for Grade X)

14) Blind Spot Information System

15) Parking Sensor System

16) Backing Out Support(6)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

When driving down slippery hills or rough and steep roads, the hill descent control function can automatically maintain a constant pre-set speed, enabling the driver to concentrate on steering.

Enhanced Features

BOSE Premium Sound system(7)

The audio system equipped with 12 speakers was developed jointly with BOSE to be best suited to the cabin environment of the ZR-V. The surround sound with realistic sensations and a comfortable listening experience less likely to be affected by changes in driving conditions, enables all occupants to enjoy the realistic sound experience as if they are inside a concert hall.

(1) A new design method that uses computer numerical processing to create 3D (three-dimensional) designs with smooth geometric patterns that resemble waveforms found in the natural world.

(2) e:HEV is a global communication name for Honda’s high-efficiency 2-motor hybrid system with outstanding fuel economy, which is the core of Honda’s electrification technologies. The e: represents Honda’s desire to ‘energize’ people and bring about a smile and exuberance by using ‘electricity’ as the ‘energy’.

(3) Available for all types except for Grade X of gasoline variation.

(4) Honda SENSING functions are intended to assist the driver: therefore, there is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more information about Honda SENSING, please visit, Honda website: https://www.honda.co.jp/hondasensing/

(5) Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control and Low Speed Brake Function (Low speed CMBS) are collectively called “Low Speed Braking Control.”

(6) Available only for certain types of the all-new ZR-V.

(7) Standard equipment of Grade e:HEV Z and Z of ZR-V.

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2022/4221117eng-zr-v.html.

