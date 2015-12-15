i2c Powers the Dominican Republic’s First Neobank, Qik

The new banking subsidiary of Grupo Popular accelerates financial access across the nation through next-gen mobile banking services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Grupo Popular, the largest financial group in the Dominican Republic, to launch Qik Banco Digital Dominicano, S.A. – Banco Múltiple, its new neobank subsidiary.

By leveraging i2c’s agile banking and payments platform, Qik will offer both physical and virtual Mastercard consumer credit cards, securely enabling contactless and digital payments. With the branchless business-model, users will be instantly issued virtual cards via the neobank’s mobile app. The app will also offer consumers a personal finance management system, designed to provide insights and recommendations to improve financial habits and credit history.

Qik Banco Digital expects to have more than 10,000 accounts within its first few months and plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of products to include checking and savings accounts, personal loans and investments. Qik is the latest to join a growing network of Latin American visionaries that trust i2c to help bring their product visions to market.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Dominican Republic’s leading financial group to bring innovative digital banking solutions to its people,” said i2c founder and CEO Amir Wain. “By operating on our secure, highly-configurable platform, Qik will offer consumers access to an intuitive end-to-end payments experience with unmatched reliability and speed to market.”

“We want to revolutionize the national financial system, transforming and personalizing the digital experience of banking services in the country. This neobank is designed for those people who want a different banking relationship, exclusively through their mobile, with more flexibility and benefits by delivering an intuitive and personalized digital-first payment experiences. With Qik we bring global trends to the national banking industry”, said Arturo Grullón Finet, general manager and CEO of Qik Banco Digital Dominicano.

Registration to join the Qik first clients´ list is now open on http://www.qik.com.do.

About Grupo Popular

Grupo Popular is the largest financial group in the Dominican Republic and was born on September 21, 1974. As a parent company, it is currently made up of different subsidiaries that operate in a variety of business areas in the financial services industry, locally and internationally. All of its companies work together with a sustainable vision, a strong corporate governance and the practice of a business management model based on principles and values. This is key to the sustained growth and healthy financial indicators of Grupo Popular and allow the organization to implement social and environmental initiatives with a positive impact to Dominican communities, creating shared value for the customers and its more than 12,000 shareholders. Qik Banco Digital Dominicano, S.A. – Banco Múltiple, the first neobank in the country, is the most recent subsidiary of Grupo Popular and can be followed on @QikBanco on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

