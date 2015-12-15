Immunocore presents new biomarker analysis for KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) in metastatic uveal melanoma at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting

Expression of gp100 protein, the target of KIMMTRAK, is unchanged relative to baseline in biopsies at time of tumor progression

Patients with radiographic progression who retain expression of the antigen processing machinery have long survival

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 11 November 2022) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, has today presented new translational data on KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting.

“We previously showed that some patients with radiographic progression can still have long survival on KIMMTRAK. In this analysis, we demonstrate that patients with longer survival retain expression of the antigen processing machinery required to ensure recognition by KIMMTRAK,” said Koustubh Ranade, Ph.D., Head of Translational Medicine at Immunocore. “Downregulation of the antigen processing machinery is a known mechanism of resistance for all T cell therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors. We also demonstrate that gp100 protein remains unchanged even in patients who had disease progression.”

Biopsies were obtained in up to 18 metastatic uveal melanoma patients shortly after radiographic progression. These tumors were analyzed by immunohistochemistry (n=18) or by RNAseq (n=14) for full-length gp100, and for components of the antigen processing machinery (APM) including HLA-A, the HLA that presents the gp100 peptide recognized by KIMMTRAK. The expression of gp100 protein was unchanged relative to baseline and was not associated with overall survival (OS). However, patients with longer OS, despite radiographic progression had higher expression of the APM, including HLA, and higher levels of T cells, compared to those with shorter OS. HLA downregulation has previously been reported as a mechanism of resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors, including anti-PD(L)1 ( Zaretz ky et. Al. N. Engl J Med 2016 ; 375:819-829 ).

Title: Molecular features in tumors at time of progression on tebentafusp associated with overall survival (OS)

Poster # : 620

620 Author: Emma Leach

Emma Leach Location: Poster Hall C

Poster Hall C Date & Time: Friday, 11 November, 9:00 AM ET

Title: Tebentafusp induced T and B cell epitope spread in patients with advanced melanoma

Poster # : 619

619 Author: Adel Benlahrech

Adel Benlahrech Location: Poster Hall C

Poster Hall C Date & Time: Thursday, 10 November , 9:00 AM ET

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, having demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in mUM, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

About KIMMTRAK®

KIMMTRAK is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. KIMMTRAK specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma. This is the first molecule developed using Immunocore’s ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognize and kill tumor cells. KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

