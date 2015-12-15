Infinity Stone Announces Winter Drill Program on Buda Lithium Project

Highlights

Infinity Stone announces Winter Drill Program with intended commencement on December 5, 2022.

Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

The Winter Drill Program will cover 400 to 600 metres, depending on initial results.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone“), is pleased to announce its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project (“Winter Drill Program“), to test pegmatite layers perpendicular to outcrop zones. The Company anticipates having pre-drill surveying of roads, trails and pads completed by November 30, 2022, with mobilisation of drill equipment following thereafter and commencement by December 5th, 2022.

The Company was able to re-mobilise drilling equipment from the Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program to minimise costs and increase efficiencies. The Winter Drill Program follows the Company’s initial exploration program that returned samples with elevated Rb, Be, Li, Cs and Ta values.

“The Buda Lithium Project presents an exciting opportunity to develop a potential lithium deposit located very close to infrastructure, with promising initial results for LCT mineralization. With the initiation of our second drill program this year, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to further exploration across our project portfolio,” said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. “Lithium remains one of the few performing asset classes in 2022, and the Buda Project is ideally positioned to meet demand from the rapidly growing North American battery metal supply-chain,” furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Buda Project Sampling

As reported in the Company’s news release dated November 16, 2022, out of the 32 grab samples, one sample returned a lithium value of 367 ppm Li. 7 samples returned rubidium values exceeding 1,000 ppm Rb, with a high of 2,090 ppm Rb in sample E6096115, and an average of 720 ppm Rb across all 32 grab samples. Sample E6096111 returned a highly anomalous beryllium value of 4,200 ppm Be along with 1,320 ppm Rb. *

The most notable channel results were 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres in channel BD-02-02 and 1,283ppm Rb over 4 metres in BD-03-01. Channel sample highlights are shown below:

Table 1: Channel Sample Highlights

Channel Interval (m) Rb (ppm) Li (ppm) BD-01-01 5.0 815 13 including 1.0 1570 <10 including 0.5 217 269 BD-02-02 4.0 1408 14 BD-03-01 4.0 1283 20 BD-05-01 0.6 494 192





* Cautionary Note: Grab samples are selective in nature and mineralization and grades are not necessarily reflective of the mineralization hosted by the property.

The Buda Pegmatite is classified as a rare metal LCT pegmatite, which are characteristically enriched in lithium, cesium, tantalum, beryllium, rubidium, niobium, and tin. At least six other pegmatite dikes are present on the property. Present sampling follows local strike orientation of the pegmatite dike swarm, as indicated by structural rock fabric measurements.

About the Buda Pegmatite Property

The Buda Pegmatite Property is located 50 kilometres west of the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario, along Highway 17/11. Access to the property is excellent, via Highway 17/11 which traverses the western edge of the property, and a network of bush roads which provide access throughout the interior of the property. The property consists of a single block of 68 cells covering 1,451 hectares (3,585 acres).

The last significant program on the property was conducted in the early 1980s by Steep Rock Iron Mines, which was exploring for feldspar. According to documentation by Steep Rock, Buda Station area hosts a “significantly large pegmatite dike worthy of economic consideration.” Seven pegmatite dikes were mapped on the property, the largest being Steep Rock Dike.

In 2009, three grab samples were extracted from exposed pegmatite near Buda Station. One of the specimens returned 210 ppm lithium and two of the samples returned elevated niobium (102 ppm and 143 ppm) and rubidium (764 ppm and 1,080 ppm). Cesium and tantalum values were also found to be moderately elevated. *

* Cautionary Note: Grab samples are selective in nature and mineralization and grades are not necessarily reflective of the mineralization hosted by the property.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

