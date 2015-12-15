Infinity Stone Provides Update on Rockstone Drill Program

Highlights

Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-01 twinned drill hole.

The Company anticipates that it will complete the drill program with the RS-22-03 step out drill hole by November 18, 2022.

Rockstone Graphite Project strategically positioned to meet the growing graphite deficits that are expected to persist through 2025.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 14, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone“), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the “Fall Drill Program“) on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario (“Rockstone” or the “Rockstone Graphite Project“). The Company anticipates that it will complete the drill program with the RS-22-03 step out drill hole by November 18, 2022.

The Company has completed the drilling of RS-22-01, a twin of historic GC-12-01. Within RS-22-01, a 3-meter, massive to semi-massive graphite lens was intercepted (Figure 1,2,3). This graphite lens occurs within a wider 25 m pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pyrite rich interval hosting lesser graphite amongst the sulfides.





Figure 1: RS-22-01 66.43-74.00 m (Dry)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_001full.jpg







Figure 2:RS-22-01 66.43-74.00 m (Wet)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Massive Graphite ~69.50 m RS-22-01



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_003full.jpg



About Rockstone Graphite Project

Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle’s drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

