Informatica Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions 15 Times

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has once again recognized the company as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions report. Data quality capabilities are part of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), a single, comprehensive, cloud-native data integration platform.

“By 2026, 20% of large enterprises will use a single data and analytics governance platform to unify and automate discrete governance programs,” said Gartner. “Organizations have realized that there is a consistent and growing need for more resilient solutions that can be easily scaled and managed with less operational overhead. Vendors are responding by working on making data quality processes and practices more automated, thus supporting self-service capabilities through the introduction and continued enhancement of augmented data quality solutions.”

“With help from Informatica, our customers have made substantial progress in building foundational capabilities such as data governance, cataloging, quality, and technical metadata management. They are now shifting their focus to operationalize those capabilities and make a direct business impact,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “We consider our positioning as a Leader to be a defining moment in our journey, and we will continue to invest in simplifying customers’ data platform.”

