Intrado Corporation Announces Holding Company Rebrand to West Technology Group, LLC

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado Corporation (the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced it will rebrand the holding company to a new name, West Technology Group, LLC (“West”). Going forward, West will serve as the corporate umbrella brand under which the Company’s business and product names will operate, inclusive of:

Notified – The world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations

– The world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations Mosaicx – Intelligent Virtual Agent and Messaging, utilizing conversational artificial intelligence and machine learning

– Intelligent Virtual Agent and Messaging, utilizing conversational artificial intelligence and machine learning TeleVox – Integrated two-way real-time healthcare patient engagement solution

– Integrated two-way real-time healthcare patient engagement solution SchoolMessenger – Integrated suite for K-12 communications and digitizing processes and policies

– Integrated suite for K-12 communications and digitizing processes and policies West Utilities – Two-way real time Utility engagement

– Two-way real time Utility engagement West Telecom – On-demand telephony services

On September 16, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement whereby investment funds advised by Stonepeak will acquire the Company’s Safety business, a market-leading provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services, for $2.4 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The Intrado brand has been synonymous with the Safety business for over 20 years and will transition with the Safety business upon the close of the divestiture.

“The Intrado brand originated within the Safety business and has a stellar reputation. I am happy the Intrado name will continue as part of Safety’s next chapter,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Each of our remaining businesses utilize their own brands in the marketplace; West, a name familiar to our long-tenured clients, will serve as the umbrella brand under which they each operate.” Prior to the Intrado rebranding in 2019, the Company was known as West since its founding in 1986.

Intrado Corporation, being rebranded to West Technology Group, LLC, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

The Company has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

