Introducing Gloat Hiring: A Landmark Evolution of the Workforce Agility Platform to Support the Future of Internal and External Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility and pioneers of the AI-powered Talent Marketplace, today announced the introduction of Gloat Hiring, a signature expansion to the Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to integrate internal mobility models with talent acquisition campaigns. Built on the same technology designed to break down functional silos and understand the competencies, skills, and roles of a company’s existing workforce, Gloat Hiring extends these capabilities to efficiently tap into external talent and optimize staffing and recruiting models.





“Our expansion to talent acquisition and the candidate experience marks a significant milestone for workforce agility and Gloat’s own history,” said Ben Reuveni, co-founder and CEO of Gloat. “Gloat Hiring was always part of our vision, but we knew we needed to solve the hardest problem first activating the potential of companies’ existing workforce. With Gloat Hiring, HR is no longer forced to assess internal and external talent pools separately from each other. We are adding the next piece of the puzzle and connecting organizations with the most qualified people, wherever they are, through a next-generation talent ecosystem driven by workforce intelligence.”

Amid ongoing workforce transformation, businesses are turning to skill-based models and rethinking their workforce approach. In a recent survey, 90% of business executives say they are experimenting with skills-based work strategies, but 60% believe fractionalizing work into more project-based assignments is the best way to operate moving forward. Gloat has established its expertise helping companies source skills and upskill quickly, and its Talent Marketplace surfaces qualified talent to support internal mobility and gig economy models for industry leaders worldwide. Businesses can browse surfaced candidates based on their relevant skill data, aspirations, experiences, and their potential to facilitate upskilling and growth on the job.

Gloat Hiring raises the bar for what it means to be a truly agile workforce, providing comprehensive talent visibility so organizations can deftly manage or scale their workforce between internal and external talent sources—depending on their needs. In periods of rapid growth, market volatility, and unavoidable turnover, talent is too often scattered across different HR systems that don’t share skills-based data. The Workforce Agility Platform, which supports an internal-first approach to provide businesses and employees the most frictionless path to achieving their goals, now also provides a robust pipeline of external candidates. With a full picture of their options and powerful workforce intelligence, recruiters and managers can avoid making the wrong hiring decisions and ensure their business is ready for anything.

Built to understand the nuances of any company within the context of market trends, Gloat’s platform now helps talent acquisition teams quickly uncover the right people and skills for any job, project, or initiative. Gloat Hiring powers four key capabilities:

Sourcing : Discovers strong external candidates across public sources (job boards, LinkedIn, contractor, and gig platforms) and within existing systems (ATS, CRM, HCM, VMS) and compares these profiles side-by-side with internal talent, promoting a fair and equitable selection process.

: Discovers strong external candidates across public sources (job boards, LinkedIn, contractor, and gig platforms) and within existing systems (ATS, CRM, HCM, VMS) and compares these profiles side-by-side with internal talent, promoting a fair and equitable selection process. Talent Pools : Builds talent pipelines around critical skill or role needs—fueled with Workforce Intelligence-driven recommendations to ensure qualified talent is identified; maintains and nurtures strong relationships to keep talent ready on-demand.

: Builds talent pipelines around critical skill or role needs—fueled with Workforce Intelligence-driven recommendations to ensure qualified talent is identified; maintains and nurtures strong relationships to keep talent ready on-demand. Screening : Highlights skills compatibility and aspirations to show why a candidate is recommended for a role and enables hiring teams to easily advance or decline talent or save them to a talent pool for future consideration.

: Highlights skills compatibility and aspirations to show why a candidate is recommended for a role and enables hiring teams to easily advance or decline talent or save them to a talent pool for future consideration. Career Navigator: Attracts more qualified talent with a skill-based candidate experience that gives candidates clarity on how their skills and aspirations stack up against a job and what their career growth could look like at your company; recommends free learning content to help candidates qualify for a role within your business.

These features aid candidates seeking more information about jobs and company culture ahead of their next career move. Gloat Hiring gives people more access and control over their potential trajectory within an organization. Each candidate’s view of a Gloat Hiring-powered career site is personalized, displaying how their skills stack up and what their career development could look like along numerous paths.

“We designed Gloat Hiring with the same sophisticated technology that fuels our dynamic internal talent marketplace,” said Danny Shteinberg, co-founder and CMO of Gloat. “Gloat’s platform can now identify the same skills, aspirations, experiences, and competencies of talent outside a company as it does for employees within an organization. As a result, Gloat Hiring discovers more qualified and relevant external candidates so talent acquisition teams can find the right fit for a critical job. Hiring managers no longer have to compare talent profiles constructed from inherently different data. They can match up internal and external candidates to make fair, equitable decisions.”

About Gloat

Gloat is an industry-leading Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to move like a startup and deliver like an enterprise. Bringing together the world’s first AI-powered Talent Marketplace with rich, dynamic Workforce Intelligence, the Gloat platform empowers businesses to develop and deploy their talent, while continuously understanding and adapting their workforce to changing needs. With Gloat, businesses are ready to navigate change at speed, retain critical skill sets, and design a future-proof workforce.

Gloat is trusted by some of the world’s leading global enterprises, including Unilever, Schneider Electric, Standard Chartered Bank, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Novartis, HSBC, Seagate, and many more.

To learn more about Gloat, visit www.gloat.com.

