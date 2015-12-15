Jagat Announces Launch of Next-Gen Social Platform to Introduce Indonesia’s Virtual Future Capital Nusantara

Jakarta, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – Jagat rolls out a mobile first next-gen social platform that brings authentic real-life inspired interactions in one immersive virtual world in Indonesia, available on Google Play, App Store and on web play.jagat.io. Jagat enables users to build their own virtual experiences and in addition, the format of social interactions – from meeting rooms, voice chat rooms, live performances and more. Jagat’s Pioneer Community launch on October 28th 2022 in line with Indonesia’s Youth Pledge Day was attended by youth communities, leading tech companies, investors and local brands – inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, accompanied by key ministers from Indonesia.

“Jagat is a user-generated city where users can design their own experiences, create their own avatars and digital assets, and grow their communities. We place our focus on users as creators themselves. Our voice chat rooms for example enable people to have immersive shared experiences where they can utilize this feature for live performances, from stand up comedy to a meet and greet, it’s limitless. We believe social interactions and entertainment are inevitably linked, so everything in Jagat is designed for having collective fun,” said Barry Beagen, Co-founder and CEO of Jagat.

Jagat has brought together a diverse set of pioneer partners to target Indonesia’s youth. Ranging from a leading audio streaming platform, the premier beauty and personal care commerce platform, a comic IP brand, a youth development non-profit organization, a regional digital creator network, and a citizen journalism based media group for its pioneer community launch on October 28th.

The platform brought Nusantara to life during its pioneer community launch on October 28th called Jagat Nusantara, which coincided with Indonesia’s historical Youth Pledge Day. “Young generation of Indonesia needs to unite to shape the future of our country’s digital and real economy. Let’s build Nusantara together through innovation and creativity,” said the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, during the inauguration of Jagat Nusantara. The warm welcome towards the presence of Nusantara in Jagat that is based on a real future capital city of the country, marked the rapidly emerging country’s eagerness in growing its digital economy that has been predicted to grow to at least $220 billion by 2030 and a market dominated by young people under 25 by 40%.

Beagen continued, “We are excited to grow our network of partners locally and globally. We believe Jagat is also a new channel for brands and businesses to connect and engage with a new audience in new ways that transcend physical distance and nurture togetherness, ultimately building a sustainable community. As opposed to traditional ads, they are able to build social capital through creative experiences just as our pioneer partners have done with live podcasts and even a talent hunt show.”

Among its investors is Advance Intelligence Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven technology unicorn that works with 700+ enterprise clients, 15,000 regional and international brands and over 30 million consumers. “With our deep base and ecosystem of partners, products and services in Indonesia and globally, Advance Intelligence Group will provide relevant knowledge, experience and resources to enrich and develop a truly immersive social experience in Jagat. Our diverse range of partners will also have this opportunity to connect with millions of young Indonesian consumers and be part of Jagat’s mobile first, next-gen social platform in Indonesia,” said Jefferson Chen, Group chairman and CEO.

Looking ahead, the platform is set to build a shared economy ecosystem. “We believe Jagat will be the next-gen social media for the next generation. In the future, we see web3 as an opportunity to build a shared economy with our users and creators. Our priority is to nurture a sense of community and ownership over the virtual world and the experiences we are bringing to life in Jagat. “

Jagat’s interdisciplinary team have backgrounds in building social and gaming apps, e-commerce, fintech, design and architecture, entertainment and blockchain. “We’ll grow the platform with the users, we seek to understand how users can fully utilize Jagat. We have seen an uptick in users and interests in partnerships since our launch, our team since then has been communicating closely with our users. We have a long roadmap ahead of us, and our team is really looking forward to building the future of social networking and user-driven entertainment with our users, creators and partners.”

To find out more about Jagat, please visit their website www.jagat.io or Jagat’s social media accounts on Discord @jagat.io and Twitter @jagat_io.

Media Contact:

Rita Chain, Public Relations Director

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142821