Jitterbit Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace

API Transformation Leader to Provide AWS Customers Fast and Flexible Cloud and On Premise Access

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. In addition, the Jitterbit platform is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software.

By listing in AWS Marketplace, Jitterbit provides customers and prospects the ability to streamline purchase and management of Jitterbit’s platform within their AWS marketplace account. With access to the Jitterbit platform, AWS customers can connect their AWS applications to additional software as a service (SaaS) and on-premise application providers to solve hyperautomation use cases. This gives businesses a new level of fluidity, considering many have allocated budgets for AWS. Jitterbit will give customers fast, flexible access to drive new initiatives on AWS.

“Jitterbit is excited to join the AWS Partner Network and list in AWS Marketplace due to the reputation AWS has built in helping customers find the best possible solutions,” said Ron Wastal, senior vice president of business development, alliances and channels at Jitterbit. “Jitterbit is a top choice for low-code integration and we look forward to aligning with AWS to better connect and automate key new customer initiatives.”

Jitterbit is an industry-leader in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space, and its availability in AWS Marketplace underscores the continued high demand for its solutions as an enabler of hyperautomation. Earlier this year, Jitterbit was named a leader in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for electronic data exchange (EDI) and application programming interface (API) management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, finishing ahead of several other integration vendors. Jitterbit was also named a leader in integration iPaaS in the mid-market report and a high performer in the enterprise report. Read about Jitterbit’s placement in the Fall 2022 G2 reports here .

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

