KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Legacy at Highland, a New-home Community in Clovis, California

CLOVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Legacy at Highland, a new, single-family home community in Clovis, California. The community is situated on Flint Avenue just west of North Highland Avenue, providing easy access to Highways 180 and 168 as well as downtown Fresno and the area’s major employment centers. Legacy at Highland is zoned for the desirable Clovis Unified School District and walking distance to several community parks. The community is close to shopping, dining and popular entertainment at the historic Crest Theatre, Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens and Warnors Center for the Performing Arts. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which are just a short drive away and offer year-round outdoor recreation.

The one- and two-story homes at Legacy at Highland showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 2,100 to 3,100 square feet.

“Legacy at Highland is convenient to Highways 180 and 168, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area’s major employers. The new community is also close to desirable schools, shopping, dining and entertainment and just a short drive to three national parks and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Brian Kunec, Regional President, KB Home. “As with other KB Home communities, Legacy at Highland provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Legacy at Highland sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

