KBRA Releases Third-Quarter 2022 U.S. Bank Compendium and 2023 Sector Outlook

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its third-quarter 2022 U.S. Bank Compendium and 2023 Sector Outlook, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry, including KBRA’s sector outlook, and analysis of 3Q22 results for U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings. In this edition, we discuss the resilience of our rated universe amid the intensified tightening cycle and competing tailwinds and headwinds. Despite an uncertain macro environment, we recognize banks as better positioned to withstand stressed conditions versus previous cycles, with stronger capital profiles, generally reduced asset and liability concentration risk, and higher loss buffers in place—all factors that underpin our Stable Outlook for the U.S. banking industry. The report also examines other key topics and trends relevant to the banking sector. In addition, the Compendium includes our quarterly environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Bulletin, which features Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB; KBRA Senior BHC Rating: BBB/Stable Outlook).

The Compendium includes 3Q22 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. In addition, we provide a supplement with 170 debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks.

