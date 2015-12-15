Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Bank of America Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio assets, ARCALYST®, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Rachel Frank
(339) 970-9437
[email protected]

Related Stories

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. Announces Offering of Up to $5 Million

Enochian BioSciences Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Baudax Bio Announces 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split

Intellia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited, Pioneer in Sustainable Circular Economy Solutions, Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Combine with Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GENQ)

Science 37 to Present at the 5ᵗʰ Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

You may have missed

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. Announces Offering of Up to $5 Million

Enochian BioSciences Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Baudax Bio Announces 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split

Intellia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited, Pioneer in Sustainable Circular Economy Solutions, Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Combine with Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GENQ)

error: Content is protected !!